Kerala Lottery Result: How To Check Bhagyamithra Lottery Results

Bhagyamithra Lottery Result: Kerala State Lotteries will release the Bhagyamithra lottery results today. The Kerala State Lotteries, a government enterprises working under the state finance ministry, will conduct the draw for the monthly lottery today in the afternoon. The Kerala lottery result for Bhagyamithra BM4 tickets will be announced through a live draw which will be broadcast on Malayalam television channels. Bhagyamithra lottery carries a first prize of Rs 5 crore (which will be given to 5 tickets) and a second prize of Rs 10 lakh. With the Bhagyamithra lottery results, the Directorate also gives various other prizes including Rs 2 lakh for eight tickets. The Bhagyamithra lottery results also carries prizes worth Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 300.

Bhagyamithra Lottery Result: Direct link

Check the Bhagyamithra lottery result from the direct link provided here:

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

Bhagyamithra lottery result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Bhagyamithra lottery result link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Apart from Bhagyamithra lottery, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Karunya, Nirmal, Sthree Sakthi and WIN WIN these days.

Bhagyamithra lottery result: When to collect the prize money?

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

