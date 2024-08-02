You'd Mistake Janhvi Kapoor To Be An Apsara In A White Dhoti And Blouse For Devaras First Look

Janhvi Kapoor switched on her apsara mode for Devara in a striking white dhoti and blouse outfit

The much-anticipated action thriller featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor is creating quite a stir as its release date approaches. The makers are now generating immense excitement among the audience by announcing the release of the film's second song. In the poster, both Janhvi and Jr NTR can be seen posing in a charming and romantic setting. Janhvi Kapoor looked like an apsara from a bygone era in a white dhoti and blouse. Well, looking gorgeous as ever comes naturally to Janhvi Kapoor. She completed her look with subtle makeup and wavy tresses all open down the waist.

The film is scheduled to release on September 27th and now the actress of the film, Janhvi Kapoor shared a new poster of the film announcing the release of Devara's second single releasing on August 5th.

On the other hand, actor Jr NTR complemented well with Janhvi and was seen wearing a black and white printed half-sleeved shirt and white pants. He paired up his look with basic hand accessories as he poses along Janhvi.

The film's first song titled Fear is already becoming popular among audiences. Directed by Koratala Siva the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Shruti Marathe and Prakash Raj. The film will mark Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's debut and is already near the completion stage. Devara Part 1 is the first part of two films.

