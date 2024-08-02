Janhvi Kapoor's White Cutwork Baroque Mini Dress Is Nothing Like The One In Your Wardrobe

Janhvi Kapoor's White Mini Dress Is Nothing Like The One In Your Wardrobe

Wherever Janhvi Kapoor goes, she takes along her dose of fashion. After nailing method dressing, the actress delivered minimalistic glam at the screening of Ulajh. When it comes to chic dressing, nothing screams minimal yet statement like a white mini dress. The actress slipped into a striking structured mini which seemed to be from the latest collection of Rimzim Dadu. From the looks of the pattern and placements, it resonated with the likes of the designer. She paired the look with dewy glam topped with rosy cheeks and glossy lips. The strapless number was just the best way to make heads turn. With matching peeptoes and minimal accessories, her look was right on point.

Janhvi Kapoor and her impeccable sartorial sensibilities are a match made in the fashion heaven. She takes her promotional style quite seriously and previously, the actress delivered solid style energy during the promotions of Ulajh. The actress has been mastering the art of method dressing. For another look, she added a pop of colour to her promotional dressing series in a blue skirt set. She paired a chic mini skirt with a statement-making blazer to serve top-notch fashion. The web brooch on the shoulder added a stunning element to her OOTD.

Janhvi Kapoor loves to serve fashion and this is proof