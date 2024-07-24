Janhvi Kapoor Caught Us In Her Web Of Style In A Blue Skirt Suit With A Spider Brooch

Janhvi Kapoor's method dressing only got better with her promotional looks for Ulajh

Janhvi Kapoor is a force in fashion as far as promotional looks are concerned. Recently, for the promotions of Ulajh, Janhvi yet again served us a dose of her method dressing moment in a blue blazer skirt set. The actress truly added a pop of colour to the gloomy monsoon in a blue skirt set. She paired a mini skirt with a chic blazer. The web detailing on the blazer was a solid spin on the power-dressing game. Well, it is safe to say that Janhvi Kapoor has truly nailed the art of method dressing. With open tresses and pink-toned glam, Janhvi's chic look was on point. 

Fashion's "it girl" Janhvi Kapoor refuses to compromise on her style whenever she makes a statement. The power dressing code received a sultry makeover when Janhvi decided to make heads turn in it. Previously, for the promotions of Ulajh, the actress turned to a two-toned Balmain tuxedo dress that was indeed a unique take on power dressing. The strapless number came with a lapel collar detailing on the bust and a front slit. It was a structure of a jacket blended fabulously well with the looks of a dress.

Janhvi Kapoor's style sensibilities are undeniably impressive

