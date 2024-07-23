Don't Ulajh For Your Next Workout When There's Janhvi Kapoor's Dance On Shaukan

Janhvi Grooving To Shaukan Will Convince You To Add Dance To Your Routine

Finding a fitness routine that not only makes you fit but also is fun can be a challenge. Well, trust Janhvi Kapoor to be an inspiration for your next workout session. While she has a penchant for power-packed weight training and pilates routines, a good dance session is also a part of her workout diaries. Recently, the actress gave us a sneak peek of her latest dance moves as she posted a video on Instagram. Janhvi can be seen grooving on the beats of Shaukan from her upcoming release Ulajh. Dressed in chic casuals, the actress gave us some inspiration with her in latest dance that seemed no less than a workout. Incorporating the art of dance into any regimen helps in toning up the body and is a great way to uplift one's mood and mind. It improves flexibility and has numerous physical benefits.

Dancing has always been a part of Janhvi Kapoor's fitness routine. While she loves to indulge in a power-packed pilates session, the actress never fails to set some fitness goals with her dance moves. Previously, she gave us a glimpse of her dance session as she grooved to the beats of her song Dekha Tenu. Dancing is usually a great way to not just uplift the mood but also helps in burning some calories. It is an easy workout to keep your fitness routine in check.

Janhvi Kapoor's dance sessions have often proved to be a great source of workout