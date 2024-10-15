Janhvi Kapoor's <i>"Makhan Malai</i> Skin" Was A Bonus To Her Flawless Makeup In <i>Devara</i>

Janhvi Kapoor has had a busy summer promoting movies one after the other. But with the success of Devara Part 1, it all seemed worth it. One can't deny that the film's success was partly due to how she looked in it. The costumes were on point, but what's a costume without the perfect hair and makeup? Janhvi Kapoor didn't disappoint even on that front. Celebrity makeup artist Savleen Manchanda shared a set of throwback pictures from her looks in the film on Instagram. The essence of all her looks was to focus on the eyes and keep the rest of her makeup minimal. The same was the case for her hairstyles which were styled to the minimal with soft waves for easy movement and clarity of the steps.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@ashwin_ash1

The looks varied from soft glam to full-blown smokey eyes with a voluminous blowout to boho chic half updos. We see one such instance in a boho chic attire where she topped her look with dark smokey eyes and lush lashes for the eyes, muted nude lips and a clear complexion with a soft contour. The hair is tied in a half updo with braided strands on the side. She danced away to glory but not without her hair and makeup, giving goals on another level.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@ashwin_ash1

Soft glam makeup is a signature of Janhvi Kapoor's. For the film, she didn't budge from the classics. In an almost angelic form dressed in all-white, Janhvi Kapoor bagged the title of most stunning in this movie all thanks to her fluttery lashes, glossy lips and soft blush paired elegantly and rather effortlessly soft voluminous waves.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@ashwin_ash1

One indeed has to have great skin for the makeup to look flawless and there's no doubt Janhvi Kapoor has "makhan malai skin" as said by the celebrity makeup artist. It's written all over her face, literally.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@savleenmanchanda

Janhvi Kapoor's effortless makeup and hairstyle looks were at the core of her looking most stylish in Devara Part 1.

