Janhvi Kapoor In A Skirt Suit From Graceling Gave Power Dressing A Sheer Twist

Janhvi's Spin On Power Dressing Is Served In A Sheer Skirt And Blazer

Janhvi Kapoor has been the talk of the town for her fashion game for quite some time lately. The actress, who looks great in anything has now serving chic boss babe vibes. After setting fashion goals with method dressing, the actress now is elevating the power dressing game. Keeping up with the trend, Janhvi was spotted recently dressed in a black satin blazer that came with a stunning figure-grazing fit. She paired it with an ombre sheer skirt that added a sultry element to the look. From the shelves of designer Grace Ling, the look was a solid ten. Her glam game was too good to be missed as she went for a dewy base paired with winged eyeliner, wispy lashed and a glossy nude lip.

Janhvi has been making a case of corp core for the promotional looks of Ulajh. Recently, she also wore this blue blazer skirt set that seemed like the most stylish way to keep midweek blues at bay. The actress paired a stylish blazer with a miniskirt. The blazer's web detailing was a clever take on the method dressing trend.

We have seen Janhvi flaunting her blazer collection quite a few times on her Instagram posts. Previously, she made a fashion statement in an all-black pantsuit. She chose to wear a wide-leg pair of pants to match with her corset top and blazer. The actress opted for simple accessories, matching the stud buttons on her blazer with golden stud earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor and her boss sartorial picks are a match made in the fashion heaven.