World's Heaviest Gold Dress, Weighing Over 10 Kg And Worth Rs 9.5 Crore, Makes Glittery Debut In Dubai

Dubai, known for its dazzling opulence and craftsmanship, has set a new benchmark yet again. This time, it is in the world of luxury fashion with the world's heaviest gold dress.

The one-of-a-kind creation weighs a whopping 10.5 kg and is made entirely from 24-carat gold, adorned with a breathtaking array of precious stones.

According to Al Romaizan Gold, the Dubai Dress consists of four key components: a gold tiara weighing 398 grams, a statement necklace that weighs 8,810.60 grams, earrings with a weight of 134.1 grams, and a waist ornament called Hiyar, weighing 738.5 grams.

Valued at $1,088,000 (approximately Rs 9.5 crore), the dress exemplifies Dubai's reputation as a global hub for extravagance.

Beyond its shimmering appearance, the dress features intricate detailing inspired by Middle Eastern artistry, with motifs representing prosperity, beauty, and empowerment. Embedded within the gold fabric are an array of diamonds, rubies, and emeralds.

The gold masterpiece, created by Al Romaizan, a premier Saudi gold and jewellery brand, was presented to the world at an exclusive event attended by leading figures from the fashion, jewellery, and luxury industries. Showcased at the 56th Middle East Watch and Jewellery Show in Sharjah, the largest jewellery event in the region, the dress earned official recognition from Guinness World Records.

Reportedly, the creators of the dress shared that the concept behind the gold dress is to merge the worlds of fine jewellery and haute couture, showcasing how fashion can become a form of wearable art.

The extravagant gown is not intended for commercial sale but will tour select global exhibitions and luxury showcases. It is expected to be displayed at upcoming fashion and jewellery expos in Europe and Asia.