'World Is Getting Warm': Louis Vuitton's Climate-Conscious Collection Focuses On Light, Breathable Fashion

On Tuesday, Louis Vuitton gave a lesson in how the fashion industry can adapt to climate change. With rising temperatures, people are increasingly looking for comfortable fabrics and designs. Echoing the same sentiment, creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere showcased sheer dresses, fluid jackets, and slinky womenswear, adding that rising temperatures due to climate change have influenced his approach to designing clothes and developing fabrics.

Speaking to the Reuters after the show, he said, "The world is getting warm," acknowledging how heatwaves across Europe created headlines this year.

"It definitely has a strong influence, I think we all felt we needed a different wardrobe, we needed to think differently - ​it's almost like you have to weigh the clothes ... and see how they can ​perform, to think if they can be relevant today and for the ⁠future," Ghesquiere added.

For the Spring/Summer 2027 collection, Louis Vuitton used lightweight and flowing fabrics, giving strappy dresses a sense of movement. Sheer skirts in white, blue, and pastel pink, along with loosely fastened jackets, grabbed attention.

A black and ​white check look and dresses featuring an iridescent diamond pattern stole the spotlight.

Jackets came with comfortable, flowing sleeves, with some even doubling as a long train behind the model. Trousers were fluid and wide, blending comfort with quirky fashion. The long slits on the sides emphasised breathable design. The accessories included minimal handbags in lemon and cream tones.

Speaking to the media, Ghesquiere said that creating a minimal-looking collection was not an easy task. "Making things extremely light is very complex, and the engineering and development of fabrics to fight gravity are also very complex," he added.

It is no secret that Louis Vuitton has been struggling to maintain its hold on the market with its monogrammed handbags, as consumers are becoming more cautious about spending thousands of rupees on luxury accessories. Therefore, the monogram was used sparingly in Ghesquiere's collection, with a leather bomber jacket and a handful of handbags making an appearance on the runway.

Notable guests who attended the show included Zendaya, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Stone, K-pop star Felix, and France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron.

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