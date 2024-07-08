Kareena Kapoor's Effortlessly Chic Avatar Makes Us Want To Relive Our Summer Beach Days

Kareena Kapoor Served Beachwear On A Monday Morning So The Week Is Good To Go

Trust Kareena Kapoor to break the internet with her vacation vibes on a Monday. The Buckingham Murders actress gave us a sneak peek into her beach getaway with a mirror selfie which featured her in a dreamy swimwear look. The actress posted a picture on her Instagram Stories along with the caption, "is it monday ?" and a rainbow emoji. This made internet-goers long pack their swimwear to jet off to an impromptu vacation. It has also left her sister Karisma Kapoor commenting on her picture, "Everyone wants ur Monday."

Kareena Kapoor looked low-key dreamy in her green monokini, topped with a white and multicoloured pinstriped shirt that she wore as a cover up. The sleeves of the button-down shirt were folded until her elbows and its buttons were left open beyond her neckline. This added a pop of colour to her beach-ready OOTD with a green beachwear look.

Kareena added the perfect accessories to her look with a pair of black wayfarer sunglasses and her wedding solitaire worn on her ring finger. Her breezy beach look, set against a ocean blues and tropical greens, was matched to perfection with a top-knot bun to secure her tresses. As for her makeup of the day, it seems that she chose to go all natural for her beach getaway. What's more, Kareena delivered all this on a Monday with Karan Aujla and Vicky Kaushal's latest chartbuster, Tauba Tauba playing in the background. Only Kareena Kapoor can manage to serve a blockbuster entertainment like none other with her beachwear on a Monday morning.

Isn't Kareena Kapoor's beach-ready outfit just the stuff of our vacay dreams? It makes us want to teleport to a holiday by sea on a Monday.

