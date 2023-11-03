With Chiseled Cheeks And Bold Red Lips, Jessica Alba Spices Up Day Of The Dead Celebration

Jessica Alba Spices Up Day Of The Dead Celebration With Bold Red Lips

Mexican-American photographer Carlos Eric Lopez celebrated Día de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead by throwing a party at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Among the many A-listed celebrities who attended the event was Fantastic Four actress Jessica Alba. From her on-fleek makeup to her sheer black outfit — the diva aced the perfect representation of a corpse bride. She dusted her face with a generous amount of compact to create the pale-dead effect. Some heavy dose of contouring along her cheeks worked wonders to bring out the chiseled look. Her gothic-resembling face makeup included small inked prints on the cheeks, chin, and brow ridge with small sparkly beads glued on her contoured temple. Smokey eyes with fluttery lashes and a hint of silver shimmer added the ideal dramatic eye makeover. The blood-red matte lips suited the Halloween aesthetic aptly.

For the gala event, Jessica Alba slipped into a corseted black dress that came with thigh-high-slit and noodle straps. She styled the lacy, plunging neckline bodice with glittery, multi-coloured stone-encrusted chains. They hung down from her neck and wrapped around her torso in a swirly fashion. A black netted veil, adorned with two giant red and black roses attached to the crown served to be just the right match for her OOTD. Jessica rounded off her fashion outing with sleek black boots and wavy open tresses.

Jessica Alba delved into the Halloween mood as she celebrated the occasion with her husband Warren and 5-year-old son Hayes. Transforming themselves into a “fam of vampires” who “went trick-or-treating” the Hollywood beauty did a pretty commendable job in the makeup and outfit department. The three of them were decked up in all-black ensembles sporting a vampire look. Jessica embodied a pretty vampire painting her face with too-white and adding red stains around her mouth to create a dripping blood kind of effect. Subtle smokey eyes and fluttery eyelashes sealed the deal for the perfect Halloween makeover. Jessica picked out a bodycon suit and teamed it up with a velvety black cape, rounding off her fashion outing.

Jessica Alba seemed to surely have a blast at the Halloween celebrations in the city.