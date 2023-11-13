Alia Bhatt Beams With Diwali Radiance In Her Kohl-Rimmed Eyes And Glowing Makeup Look

Alia Bhatt Exudes Diwali Radiance In Kohl-Rimmed Eyes And Glowing Makeup

Diwali 2023 has been the most fashionable one yet and Bollywood celebrities are the reason why. From Tamannaah Bhatia to Ananya Panday, the stars stepped out in their ethnic finery. One of them was the stunning Alia Bhatt. To attend Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Diwali party over the weekend, Alia Bhatt and her husband Ranbir Kapoor looked glorious in their ethnic looks. While he looked dashing in a black kurta and white trousers, she was ravishing in red. Alia's Diwali 2023 makeup look with her ethnic ensemble wasn't short of style either. Always one to keep it minimal yet pulled together, Alia shared a photo on Instagram with dark kohl-rimmed eyes and naturally filled-in brows. Her complexion was luminescent with highlighter and rosy blush on the apples of her cheeks, which Ranbir Kapoor couldn't help getting a share of. Completing the makeup look was nude coloured lip gloss and a tiny bindi on her forehead with centre-parted hair worn in waves.

Alia Bhatt celebrated Diwali 2023 in a stunning red Manish Malhotra lehenga, which was a perfect contrast to Ranbir Kapoor in black and white. The short sleeve solid coloured blouse and skirt was accented with a gold embroidered dupatta with glittering borders and heavy jhumka earrings for accessories.

Alia and Ranbir also celebrated Diwali at home in muted tones of ivory and blue. The actress wore a beaded white and gold salwar kameez suit with a blue dupatta draped over her shoulders while the actor chose a white kurta with tailored trousers in the same shade. For the subdued celebrations at home too, Alia showcased glowing skin with a tiny black bindi and her hair pulled away from her face.

Alia Bhatt's Diwali looks shone brighter than any firecrackers did.

