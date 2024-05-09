With A Fresh Low Fade Hairstyle And Shades, Ranbir Kapoor Looks Ready For The Summer

Ranbir Kapoor sports a suave new hairstyle with a low side fade

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana but before that, he is getting set for a stylish summer ahead. As he gets prepped to play the role of Lord Ram in the film, Ranbir Kapoor rests his faith on celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim for a fresh haircut. With Ranbir's handsome looks and Hakim's unquestionable talent, the result was a broody low fade hairstyle. He didn't shorten the length drastically and also kept the fade subtle to complement his light stubble. The haircut is among the few signature styles the actor goes for throughout the year. We have to agree it is the one that makes him look most suave in. Summer starts with a fresh cut and there's no reason to avoid that now.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor's Fit Physique Took "Discipline And Consistency" Over 3 Years With His Workout Routine

Ranbir Kapoor's most recent hair transformation was for his blockbuster success, Animal. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor carries a heavy beard and long hair both of which were styled by the hair pro. For his long voluminous hair coincidentally, Aaalim Hakim reeled back at Ranbir's onscreen rival, Bobby Deol's trend-setting hairstyle of the late 90s and early 2000s. With thick long hair and beard, it was impossible not to take Ranbir Kapoor seriously in his machismo role in the film.

Ranbir Kapoor has many sides and it is safe to say they're equally and stylishly groomed to perfection.

Also Read: From Hiking To Swimming To Battle Ropes: A Glimpse Of Ranbir Kapoor's Countryside Fitness Routine