Why Unresolved Grief Might Be Behind Your Bloating And Weight Gain

"Three months ago, I started getting this constant knocking in my head. Like someone was literally hammering from the inside and it just wouldn't stop. Cue panic, an urgent MRI, the whole nightmare. Thankfully, scans were clear," shares Garima Surana, a podcaster and entrepreneur, posts on LinkedIn.

Garima further recalls calling her neurosurgeon, only to be told to try yoga. But it was her therapist who uncovered a deeper cause.

"You know women around 40 with bloated bellies and unexplained weight gain around their midsection? We always blame it on kids, approaching menopause, just getting older. But a lot of the time? It's unexpressed grief," Garima's therapist told her.

For Garima, the discovery was startling.

"Our bodies are literally expanding to hold all the emotions, trauma, and grief we've been taught to swallow down and keep quiet about?" she reflects.

How Trauma And Grief Affect Your Body

Experts say Garima's story isn't unusual. Trauma and grief have ways of showing up in the body that go far beyond what we can immediately see.

"Trauma keeps a score in the body in ways that we might not comprehend or fairly guess. While we process simpler emotions like happiness and sadness frequently, more complex emotions like trauma and grief can have multifold effects beyond the psychological," explains Nishtha Jain, Counselling Psychologist at Lissun.

Trauma and grief have ways of showing up in the body. Photo: Unsplash

According to her, stress signals from grief can lead to cortisol overload, increased appetite, and reliance on food as a coping mechanism. "Traumatic experiences push the body into survival mode, which slows metabolism further and can become an additional factor contributing to more fat storage," she adds.

Dr Prabhojit Mohanty, Psychiatrist, Sexologist And De-Addiction Specialist in Mumbai, agrees.

"Weight gain during grief or trauma is not a sign of weakness or lack of willpower. It is the body's natural response to psychological pain. When people understand this connection, they stop blaming themselves and start focusing on healing both mind and body together," he says.

Why Belly Fat Becomes A Common Complaint

The most visible sign of stress weight often appears around the abdomen.

"Cortisol, our stress-triggered hormone, stores fat specifically in the abdomen. Stressful experiences can also lead to insulin resistance and belly fat accumulation," says Nishtha Jain.

Dr Mohanty adds that it's not always just fat.

"Many patients come worried about sudden belly weight during grief. In reality, it is often a mix of stress-related fat distribution and gut disturbances like bloating. Once stress is addressed and digestion improves, both the bloating and fat accumulation can be managed more effectively," Dr Mohanty explains.

Nutrition expert Dr Yashawant Kumar, Founder and CEO of Benefic Nutrition, says cortisol plays a central role.

"High cortisol levels decrease metabolism and promote fat storage in the belly. Add to that emotional eating, poor sleep, erratic routines, and the cravings for that comfort (junk) food, it becomes a cycle that's hard to break," he adds.

How To Cope

So what's the way out when grief is weighing you down?

"It might sound like a lot, but simple changes can help control stressful phases. Deep breathing, gentle movement like stretching, mindfully engaging with tasks, and taking therapy sessions regularly," says Nishtha Jain. She emphasises the importance of self-compassion and gradual healing.

Movement helps in managing weight gain. Photo: Unsplash

Dr Mohanty suggests pairing psychological support with physical activity. "Yoga, dancing, or even taking your pet for a brisk walk improves digestion, regulates appetite, lowers cortisol, and boosts mood. Therapy, support systems, good sleep, and gentle activity create a foundation where recovery feels natural. The goal is not just weight control, but building resilience and overall well-being."

Dr Yashawant Kumar advises against punishing diets. "Nourishment is the need of the hour, not restriction. Stabilise blood sugar levels by eating balanced meals with carbs, protein, and fat. Include omega-3s from salmon or flax seeds, magnesium from leafy greens and nuts, and B vitamins from whole grains and eggs. Hydrate well, focus on unprocessed foods, and remember: it's okay to indulge sometimes. Your body is healing."

The Bigger Picture

What Garima's experience and the experts highlight is that weight gain during grief isn't just about food or exercise, it's the body signalling unprocessed emotions. It's biology responding to psychology.

So if you're doing everything "right" but the scale won't budge, perhaps the answer lies not in fewer calories or tougher workouts, but in gently asking yourself: what grief is my body holding on to?