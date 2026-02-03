Why Tap Water Is Better Than Bottled Water, Harvard Doctor Explains

We often assume that bottled water is clean and healthy. But think again. You don't know where the bottles have been and what kind of temperature fluctuations they have witnessed.

The packaging can just be a hoax, after all, the bottles are made of plastic, and no matter how cautious you have been or what the manufacturers claim, microplastics can leach into the liquid and find their way into your body.

Harvard doctor-scientist Trisha Pasricha, in her recent article for the Washington Post, said that tap water might be a safer choice than bottled water.

Why Tap Water Is Better Than Bottled

"People who rely on bottled water may be ingesting tens of thousands of microplastics each year compared to people who drink mostly tap water," she said. Someone drinking bottled water might be consuming 90,000 microplastics annually, compared to only 4,000 particles for those who drink tap water.

"Heat causes microplastics to leach out even faster. That's why drinking bottled water that's been sitting out in a hot car isn't the best idea if you can avoid it," the expert further added. This is particularly an issue during the summer when the temperatures cross 25°C.

According to Plastic Pollution Coalition, when the bottles are subject to temperatures of 50°C or above, they can release antimony (a toxic heavy metal) at a rapid rate. Even a short exposure to high temperatures in a short period of time during packaging, storage, and transportation can contaminate the water, which you would not realise as you drink it.

Exposure to high temperatures can cause microplastics to leach out even faster. Photo: Freepik

How To Clean Tap Water

Even tap water is not clean, especially if you live in Delhi-NCR, but filters can help. "If your goal is cleaner and safer water, there is a very achievable alternative: tap water, but with the right filter, especially reverse osmosis (RO) filters," the expert suggested.

"It forces water through a semi-permeable membrane and effectively remove microplastics, PFAS, or forever chemicals, and over 99% of lead. They can be found under the sink, countertop, or other systems," she further noted.

You can also use charcoal filters, though they are not as powerful as they use gravity to drip water through the filter. However, they are cheaper and can remove a substantial amount of contaminants.

"I know we have all been guilty of forgetting to change these, so set a reminder on your calendar to change them to the manufacturer's actual instructions," the Harvard expert said.

"You don't need to eliminate every possible plastic in your life to protect your health, but making small, thoughtful changes can really add up," she said, concluding the video.