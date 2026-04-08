Why Indians Can't Have Naturally Pink Lips, Explains Ex-AIIMS Dermatologist

Scroll through Instagram or walk into any beauty store, and you'll see the same promise everywhere: "Get naturally pink lips." But according to former All India Institute of Medical Sciences dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth, that ideal simply doesn't align with biology, especially for Indians, she explains in a recent podcast.

Here's what's really going on.

The Melanin Factor

At the heart of the issue is melanin, the pigment that gives colour to our skin, hair, and lips.

Dr Panth explains it simply, "the amount of melanin in your lips is proportionate to the rest of your skin tone. So if you have a dusky or wheatish complexion, your lips will naturally be darker too."

That means the idea of having a deeper skin tone paired with light pink lips is, biologically speaking, unrealistic. "Our race cannot have pink lips," she says, pushing back against a beauty standard that has long been normalised but isn't rooted in reality.

Everyday Habits That Make Lips Darker

While your natural lip colour is largely genetic, certain habits can make pigmentation worse over time, according to the expert.

Common culprits include:

Frequent hot beverages like tea and coffee

Sun exposure, especially affecting the lower lip

Smoking, which accelerates darkening

Lack of lip care or protection

These factors don't change your natural lip colour, but they can deepen pigmentation, making lips appear darker than they originally were.

How To Prevent Further Darkening Of Your Lips

There is some good news, but it comes with a reality check, says Dr Aanchal.

Using a lip balm with SPF can help prevent further darkening. Think of it as sunscreen for your lips. It protects against UV damage, especially if your lower lip has started to darken due to sun exposure.

But here's the key point: it won't turn your lips pink. No balm, scrub, or DIY remedy can change your natural pigmentation.

She makes an important distinction between natural and acquired lip pigmentation.

If your lips have always been darker, that's your natural tone and cannot be changed

If they've darkened over time, there's some scope for improvement

In such cases, dermatological treatments like skin-lightening agents or laser sessions may help reduce pigmentation slightly.

The Cosmetic Workaround

For those still chasing the "pink lip" look, there is a cosmetic option, says Dr Aanchal.

A procedure called lip blushing involves tattooing a pink pigment onto the lips. The result is a semi-permanent tint that can last between one to two years.

It doesn't change your biology, but it can create the appearance of pinker lips.

What this really highlights is how deeply unrealistic beauty ideals have become. The demand for "naturally pink lips" in India ignores basic genetics and skin biology.

As Dr Panth points out, darker lips aren't a flaw.