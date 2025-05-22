Why Forest Bathing Is A Wellness Trend In Focus

In March 2024, when Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, revealed in a video that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer - a revelation shook the world. However, a year later, Kate shared that she is now in remission.

On May 20, she made her first appearance at a Buckingham Palace garden party, where she helped host the event.

Over the past year, Kate has opened up about various aspects of her journey and the many things that have helped her get through it - from chemotherapy to surgeries. But beyond medical treatment, Kate has also offered glimpses into what seems like forest bathing.

"Don't forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease," she shared in one of her posts. The accompanying picture showed her standing beneath a willow tree in Windsor, gazing up at the sky.

Kate has often posted photos of herself surrounded by nature and forested landscapes - a practice that's becoming increasingly popular, inspired by the Japanese tradition known as Shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing.

So why is this trend gaining traction now, and what exactly does it involve? Let's find out.

What Is Forest Bathing?

Dr Tushar Tayal, Consultant, Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, explains that forest bathing, or Shinrin-yoku, is about spending quiet, mindful time in a natural setting - usually a forest.

"It's not about intense hiking or physical activity," says Dr Tayal. "Instead, it's about slowing down, tuning into your senses, and connecting with nature."

The idea of forest bathing originated in Japan in the 1980s, as a response to the rising stress and disconnection caused by urban lifestyles. The term was coined by Tomohide Akiyama, then Director of Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries. The practice encourages individuals to immerse themselves in forest environments to enhance their overall well-being.

Though popularised in the 1980s, the notion of healing through nature has much deeper roots in Japanese culture. Spiritual traditions like Shugendo, practised by mountain ascetics, highlight the sacredness of nature.

According Dr Tayal, the practice is gaining popularity across the globe, and scientific research increasingly supports its positive effects on health and well-being.

The idea of forest bathing originated in Japan in the 1980s. Photo: Unsplash

Dr Urvi Maheshwari, Internal Medicine expert at Zynova Shalby Hospital, Mumbai, adds that forest bathing is trending in India too.

"Various studies have shown that walking in nature is beneficial for both physical and mental health," she says.

It seems what Japan discovered in the 1980s, the world is yearning for today - a pause from the relentless pace of modern life.

Benefits Of Forest Bathing

NDTV spoke to several experts to understand whether forest bathing is backed by science or just another fleeting trend.

Lowers Cortisol Levels

Dr Tayal explains that time spent in nature helps reduce stress.

"Research shows that being in forests lowers cortisol - the stress hormone - and helps calm your heart rate and blood pressure," he says.

This calming effect is tied to the activation of the parasympathetic nervous system, which promotes relaxation and balance.

Enhances Mental Health

Dr Maheshwari notes that forest bathing can reduce anxiety, stress, and symptoms of depression.

"It boosts mood, improves focus, aids sleep, encourages emotional stability, and brings mental clarity," she says.

You can invite your partner to join you in forest bathing too. Photo: Unsplash

Dr Tayal agrees. He adds, "Those who practise forest bathing often feel more relaxed and content. Nature helps us slow down, breathe deeply, and be present-something that naturally lifts mental well-being."

Neurological Benefits

Dr Manish Chhabria, senior consultant in neurology at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, highlights the neurological advantages.

"Nature exposure through forest bathing has been linked to better cognitive function and reduced stress," says Dr Chhabria.

He notes that it can enhance memory, attention, and creativity.

"Forest environments reduce stress hormones like epinephrine, norepinephrine, and cortisol. Regular exposure also supports improved focus and problem-solving skills," he adds.

Boosts The Immune System

Dr Tayal points out that forest bathing can strengthen the immune system.

"Trees release compounds called phytoncides. When we breathe these in, our immune cells-particularly natural killer cells - become more active. This may help fight viruses and reduce the risk of illness," he says.

Improves Your Sleep Cycle

Spending time outdoors, especially in natural light and away from screens, helps regulate the body's circadian rhythm.

"This makes it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep," adds Dr Tayal.

How To Do Forest Bathing The Right Way

Unlike hiking or jogging, forest bathing is a slow, sensory experience that encourages mindfulness. It's about being present in the moment and absorbing your natural surroundings.

Here's a simple guide to get started:

Choose a quiet natural space - a forest, park, or garden. The key is to find a spot rich in greenery and low in noise.

Silence your devices to minimise distractions.

Walk slowly and attentively. Observe the colours, textures, sounds, and scents around you.

Engage your senses. Touch tree bark, listen to birdsong, inhale the earthy air.

Breathe deeply and allow nature's calm to settle within you.

In A Nutshell

Forest bathing offers a chance to unplug from daily stress and reconnect with the present. It encourages mindfulness, reduces mental fatigue, and fosters a sense of inner peace - something people in the 21st century need more than ever.