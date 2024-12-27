"Cancer Really Does...": What Kate Middleton Said About Her Cancer Battle

Kate Middleton made a rare comment about her cancer journey while interacting with well-wishers in Sandringham on Christmas Day. The Princess of Wales greeted members of the public during the royal family's walk to and from a Christmas morning service at St. Mary Magdalene Church.

Among those she spoke with was Rachel Anvil, 24, a healthcare worker at Cambridge's Royal Papworth Hospital, who began her career in a cancer unit. Ms Anvil, who shared her experience with Kate, thanked her for the inspiration she provides to cancer patients, especially after the challenging year the princess had.

"I started my career in the Macmillan cancer unit, and I just wanted to say, you're an inspiration to all the patients," Ms Anvil told Kate in a video posted by Ms Anvil's mother on Instagram.

In response, Kate, visibly moved, said, "Thank you, honestly. The amount of people who have written this year is extraordinary and I think cancer just really does resonate with so many families."

Kate, who spent much of 2024 battling cancer, said, "People like you are doing all the hard work out there, adding that she was "hugely grateful."

Ms Anvil's mother also offered words of encouragement, telling Kate, "We're all behind you, never forget that." Kate smiled and thanked them for their "kind" words.

Ms Anvil later shared her thoughts about the meeting, calling it a "lovely opportunity" to speak with Kate, especially given her personal and professional connection to cancer care. "I feel very lucky. It was a lovely high," she said.

Ms Anvil, who has firsthand experience with cancer as her great-grandmother passed away from lung cancer, praised Kate for shedding light on one of the less-discussed aspects of the illness - loneliness. "The thing that it gives to people is it makes them feel less alone," Ms Anvil said. She described Kate as "really brave" and admired her humility.

"It was such a buzz," Ms Anvil added, reflecting on the rare opportunity to meet Kate. "How many people get to do that? I will never forget it."

Previously, in her Christmas message, Kate, reflecting on a challenging year, talked about the importance of love, describing it as the greatest gift we can receive. The message was recorded for the annual Christmas carol service.