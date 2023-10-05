When David Beckham, Victoria Beckham And Their Brood Suited Up In Style For London Premiere Of Beckham

The Beckham family in London at Beckham Premiere (Images Credit: AFP)

The Beckhams are having one busy month. Victoria Beckham showcased her latest couture collection at the recently concluded Paris Fashion Week 2023, while being cheered on by her famous family seated in the front row. Now, the Beckham brood got together once again. The Netflix documentary Beckham, which speaks about the trials and tribulations of the fashion-slash-football hybrid family, held its UK premiere in London. Not only did the heads of the family David and Victoria walk the red carpet, but they did so with each of their children and their partners too. As expected, it was in their fashionable best with most of them wearing suits.

(Also Read: Victoria Beckham Sparkles And Shines Like Never Before In A Silver Slip Gown)

The Beckham family

Photo Credit: AFP

David Beckham wore a crisp blue suit with a white shirt and blue tie while his wife Victoria Beckham opted for a white pantsuit in a slouchy silhouette. She accessorized with a black clutch, and pointed heels and wore her hair in a sleek ponytail.

David and Victoria Beckham

Photo Credit: AFP

Close on his other arm was the apple of their eye, their daughter Harper who wore a blush pink strap satin gown paired with a matching purse in hand. At the side of Harper was her youngest brother Cruz Beckham who looked as casually cool as ever. He layered a white tank with a black shirt and paired it with slouchy black trousers, silver necklaces and sneakers. Matching his parents in a suit was their second-to-oldest son Romeo Beckham. He wore a trendy double-breasted blazer and gaucho-style trousers in burgundy with platform sneakers, necklaces and sunglasses. By his side was his girlfriend Mia Regan who, like Harper, wore a thin-strapped black gown.

Harper Beckham at the event

Photo Credit: AFP

Their oldest son Brooklyn Beckham matched his dear old dad in a black suit and white shirt with brogues. His wife Nicola Peltz was by his side wearing a burgundy blazer dress with black tights and matching pumps.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Photo Credit: AFP

It's 'the more, the magical' when the Beckham family steps out together.

(Also Read: Nicola Peltz's Daringly Sheer Jumpsuit Has Left Very Little To The Imagination)