What Is The 'Devil Weight-Loss Plan', The Extreme Diet Behind A Chinese Woman's 15 Kg Drop In 2 Months

Losing a massive amount of weight in a short span of time may seem like a dream come true for many people, but it can lead to several concerning conditions, such as malnutrition, hormonal imbalances, gallstones and even organ damage. One such case involved a 26-year-old woman from Hangzhou, China. In an attempt to slim down for her best friend's wedding, she pushed herself to lose nearly 15 kg in just two months, but eventually ended up being diagnosed with prediabetes.

How A Chinese Woman Lost 15 Kg In 2 Months Following The 'Devil Weight-Loss Plan'

According to the South China Morning Post, the woman, named Xiaoyu, followed what is described as a “devil weight-loss plan.” The approach included cutting back on staple foods and surviving on minimal portions of vegetables and chicken breast. Xiaoyu also subjected herself to intense workout routines and, at times, ran more than 10 km a day.

This extreme routine delivered visible results, and she reached her target weight of 50 kg just in time for her friend's wedding. However, the initial euphoria was short-lived. She soon began experiencing debilitating symptoms such as persistent fatigue, extreme thirst, hunger, dizziness and heart palpitations.

Xiaoyu sought medical attention at the Endocrinology Department of Hangzhou Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine. Tests revealed that her fasting blood glucose and two-hour glucose tolerance levels were above normal. Her symptoms met the criteria for prediabetes.

The doctor said, "She had almost completely eliminated carbohydrates from her diet while engaging in high-intensity exercise. This disrupted insulin secretion, caused significant muscle and water loss, and severely damaged her metabolism."

Following the diagnosis, Xiaoyu made changes to her lifestyle. She adopted a balanced diet and shifted to moderate-intensity aerobic exercise, with limited anaerobic workouts. This revised approach helped her stabilise her weight at a healthier 52.5 kg over the course of three months. Her overall health also underwent a remarkable transformation, with significant improvements in her physical well-being.

What Is 'Devil Weight-Loss Plan'

As per SCMP, the 'Devil Weight-Loss Plan' primarily refers to a self-designed diet that is not recognised as a legitimate health programme. This extreme approach involves severe calorie restriction combined with intense exercise.

People who follow this unregulated diet often avoid staple foods in their diet and undertake intense workouts. Much like Xiaoyu, who used to run 10 km or more in a day. It is not a sustainable plan, and evidently, it is not a healthy way to lose weight.

Medical professionals have warned against such plans, highlighting the risks of metabolic damage and other serious health complications.

