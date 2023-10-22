Traditional With A Modern Twist Reads Kajol's Desi Barbie Saree Style For '1st Day Of Pujo'

Tradition Matters For Kajol In Desi Barbie Saree Style For "1st Day Of Pujo"

Kajol holds a deep connection with Indian traditions. Her enthusiasm for celebrating festivals, whether it's Ganesh Chaturthi, Holi, or Diwali, knows no bounds. Naturally, when the time for Durga Puja arrived, Kajol wholeheartedly embraced the festivities. She recently shared a video from the Saptami celebration at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai and showcased her unwavering commitment to tradition. From top to toe, the Bollywood sensation's OOTD was exuding charm. Clad in a lovely pink drape, quite like a desiBarbie Kajol radiated the essence of a quintessential Indian beauty. The golden floral borders on her attire added a touch of elegance. She paired the six-yard wonder with a matching blouse that featured similar gold embroidery, a sleeveless design, and deep necklines in the front and back, finished with a tasteful tie-knot at the back. Ditching bangles and necklaces, Kajol opted for a pair of stylish dangler earrings to complete her festive look. Seeking the blessings of Maa Durga, Kajol penned a heartfelt caption, "1st day of pujo.. It's when families come together in celebration.. Here's to praying and thanking the Goddess for everything she bestowed.."

Kajol's makeup for Durga Puja was as enchanting as her elegant drape. Sporting a minimal, dewy base, she was giving off skincare goals. Her kohl-rimmed eyes, fluttery lashes and arched brows harmonised flawlessly with her saree look. A dainty pink bindi perfectly rounded off her glam. With a middle-parted bun hairstyle and pretty pink floral hair accessories, Kajol appeared nothing short of a vision.

When it's time for festivities, Kajol's heart is set on nothing less than sarees. During Holi celebrations, she graced the occasion in an ivory organza saree that exuded sheer elegance. A brocade blouse with a plunging V neckline and half-sleeved pattern perfectly matched the grace of the saree. Her choice of accessories featured dangling earrings and a ring. A vibrant red bindi added a delightful pop of colour to her traditional attire. Sporting minimal makeup and half-tied hair, Kajol exuded an air of refined grace.

Kajol's ethnic fashion game is a killer.

