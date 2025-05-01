WAVES Summit 2025: Shah Rukh Khan Makes A Grand Appearance In A Zipped Navy Suit

Shah Rukh Khan proved yet again that he is the ultimate king of Bollywood by making heads turn whilst making an appearance at the WAVES Summit 2025. The Pathaan actor looked like a million bucks in a dapper and dazzling navy suit clad avatar.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/wavesummitindia

Shah Rukh Khan made jaws drop as he put his most fashionable foot forward donning a navy suit that featured a Mandarin collar, stitched in pockets, stitched darts to add structure and a front zip closure. Shah Rukh teamed it with a pair matching straight trousers and a casual black t-shirt that lent a smart casuals look to his OOTD. The zip was closed in a plunging low look that showed off his silver necklace that was adorned around his neckline. But his accessory game was complete with the perfect gold rimmed round shaped dark sunglasses that were tailor made for a sunny afternoon out.

Shah Rukh's tresses were styled in a sleek gel laden side-swept look that further brought out his gentlemanly persona. On the grooming front, he sported a trimmed moustache and a goatee style beard that added the right amount out facial hair to his rugged meets groomed look.

Shah Rukh Khan channels is star power and how at the WAVES Summit 2025.

NDTV is at the inaugural edition of the Waves Summit, currently on at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The event brings together the who's who of showbiz, creators, and everyone who's anyone in the world of entertainment in India and beyond. Catch all updates on NDTV.com, from May 1 to May 4.

