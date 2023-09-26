Waheeda Rehman's Vintage Makeup Looks Have Always Lent Beauty Inspiration Over The Years

Dadasaheb Phalke Award Honouree, Waheeda Rehman and her vintage makeup lookss

Waheeda Rehman is a prominent name in Bollywood. The veteran actress is known for her roles and phenomenal performances in Guide, Kabhie Kabhie, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Pyasa, Khamoshi, Teesri Kasam and more. Her grace, beauty, and fashion were equally appreciated as much as her roles. Even today, Waheeda Rehman's grace and elegance are unmatchable. Her classy hairstyles, impeccable fashion, and stunning makeup looks have been winning hearts even today. As the news of the legendary star about to be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award hits headlines across India, let's go down memory lane to have a look at her makeup, which was all the rage in her golden years.

Waheeda Rehman's neatly-braided hair and naturally wavy bangs have been an absolute favourite, ever since the black-and-white screen era. The winged eyeliner, kohl-laden eyes and curled-up eyelashes are hard to miss.

The winged eyeliner was a must-have part of Waheeda Rehman's makeup routine, it seems. The dash of kohl with neatly winged eyeliner and a nude lip colour gave an elegant touch to her look.

Waheeda Rehman's minimal makeup look was perfect for the soft and simple roles she picked. A dash of kohl, rosy blush and her hair left open au naturale suited her elegant roles perfectly.

Over the years, Waheeda Rehman's makeup changed to include darker lip colours and more prominent makeup. She included an eyeshadow along with the winged eyeliner in her beauty vanity.

Skipping the winged eyeliner in this one, Waheeda Rehman opted for a dash of kohl on the eyes with a coral-toned lip colour and she kept it soft and subtle.

Even though Waheeda Rehman's makeup looks evolved with time, one factor that remained constant was the elegance, softness and poise.

