Viral Video: How A Delhi Makeup Artist Earns Rs 4.5 Lakh In Just 1 Week

A Delhi-based makeup artist's video went viral after she revealed that she earned Rs 4.5 lakh in just one week from bridal and family bookings. Momina, who describes herself as a "soft glam specialist," also spoke about the years of work that went into building a steady list of clients.

Momina, who has worked in the luxury bridal makeup industry for five years, shared the video on Instagram on September 9, detailing her earnings from five bookings over seven days.

Along with the video, she stressed that reaching this stage in her career had taken years of consistent effort.

How Momina Earned Rs 4.5 Lakh In A Week

Momina began the week with a booking for Pooja Jain, a client who had travelled from Singapore. She created three makeup looks for her and charged Rs 63,000.

Her next booking was for Surbhi Grover. Momina had previously done her makeup for her engagement and was booked again for her wedding. She charged Rs 73,000 for the assignment.

Another booking took the makeup artist from Delhi to Kasauli for a wedding. She charged Rs 55,000 for the bridal makeup. Her biggest booking of the week came after she returned to Delhi. Momina worked with Saloni Nahar and her family, creating three looks for the bride as well as three party makeup looks for her sister and mother. The booking brought in Rs 2.2 lakh.

Momina ended the week with another bridal booking, for which she charged Rs 37,500. According to her breakdown, the five bookings brought her total earnings for the week to around Rs 4.5 lakh.

She wrote, "The reality behind the Rs 4.5 Lakh milestone. People see the numbers, but they don't see the years of hustle behind it. A fully booked calendar doesn't just magically happen. Before the premium brides and back-to-back glams, there were years of intense hard work and hustle."

"I spent countless days doing free collaborations just to build my portfolio and prove my skills. Every single booking I have today is the result of not giving up, constantly learning, and giving my 100% to every single face I touch."

"Thank you to everyone who supports my journey and trusts me to make them look flawless. Want to create some magic together?" Momina added in her caption.

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