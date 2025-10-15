Salman Khan Walks The Ramp After Ages In A Classic Black Embroidered Sherwani. Watch Video

It is not often that we see Salman Khan walk the ramp. But when he does, it surely turns into a showstopper moment.

What

On Monday, October 14, the Sikandar actor dished out absolute festive vibes at fashion designer Vikram Phadnis' 35th anniversary gala. The glittery night of sartorial presentations celebrated the theme of Vintage India, with 100 models showcasing the designer's breathtaking creations. The spotlight, however, remained on the superstar.

Salman Khan leaned on a traditional black embroidered sherwani-pyjama set from the designer's Ananta collection. He layered it with a regal, long sherwani-style jacket in a similar onyx black shade. The actor paired the buttoned-up, full-sleeved sherwani with loose-fitted Pathani salwar pants.

The fitted, well-tailored number featured Vikram Phadnis' signature gold, maroon and fuchsia pink floral embroidery adorning the shoulders, chest and sleeves. The contrasting interplay of colours on the otherwise black base delivered just the right amount of opulence.

One of Salman Khan's memorable ramp walks took place in 2018 when he shared the stage with Katrina Kaif ahead of their film Bharat.

The duo rocked the ethnic game in classic Manish Malhotra couture. Salman picked out a Pathani salwar and kurta, coupled with an embellished jacket. Golden hand-woven embroidery along the neckline, chest and middle dominated the jacket. Meanwhile, the subtle red lining on the collars served as some much-needed contrast. Baggy Patiala pants suited the overall aesthetic.

The duo rocked the ethnic game in classic Manish Malhotra couture. Photo: Instagram

On another page of his ramp walk diaries, Salman Khan commanded attention at the IIM campus to promote his film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, co-starring Sonam Kapoor.

Salman Khan commanded attention at the IIM campus to promote his film. Photo: Instagram

This time, the superstar resorted to a khadi pyjama-kurta with a matching bandi. He accessorised it with a pocket square. A shawl, decorated with intricate floral patterns in rusty hues of green, gold and red, was hung casually over one of his shoulders.

Salman Khan's traditional fits are worth bookmarking.