Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Red Carpet Style Brings More Swag Than The Tauba Tauba Hook Step

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif make a stylish couple

When it comes to Bollywood power couples, the first names that pop into our minds are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Besides dishing out major couple goals, the two also impress fans with their fashionable outings. And you know what they say, couples who slay together, stay together. Proving the statement, Katrina and Vicky made a stylish entry at the premiere of Bad Newz in Mumbai. The actress commanded attention in a white maxi dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and lacey borders. The not-so-fitted number extended in length creating pretty ruffles on the skirt. Semi-sheer floral embroidery on the side-slit hem delivered a unique spin to her OOTD. Katrina layered her outfit with a cream-coloured lapel-collared blazer. Padded shoulders and rolled-up sleeves added dimension to her look. She did not go over the top with her jewellery selection, opting for a delicate gold necklace, a dainty bangle, and silver danglers. A soft-girl makeup and an open hairdo sealed her minimally chic avatar.

Vicky Kaushal complemented his wife in a contrasting suit comprising a collared navy blue coat and matching trousers. A printed black shirt peeked from underneath the half-unbuttoned coat. Together, they indeed looked like a match made in heaven.

Previously, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal once again left us gushing with their wardrobe collections. The Merry Christmas actress slipped into a multi-coloured floral-printed maxi dress that came with a V-neckline and billowy sleeves. The floor-grazing silhouette bore a deft mirror and sequin work in spaced-out regions. A brown belt screamed chic from a mile away. Vicky looked handsome in a beige, front-open shirt and identical trousers. He teamed the monotone number with a light brown vest. Uber-cool black sunglasses amplified his look.

Last year on Diwali, Katrina Kaif draped herself in a white saree, adorned with intricate flower patterns in vibrant hues of red, yellow, blue, and green. Vicky Kaushal took the classic route wearing a white floral embroidered kurta.

May Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal grow stronger in love and embark on more fashion sprees together.

