Triptii Dimri Is All Set To Become Your Jaanam In A Blue Cutout Swimsuit

Triptii Dimri in a blue cutout swimsuit will make sure that summer doesn't end

After treating us with the most picturesque vacay pictures, Triptii Dimri is back to business as she gears up for the release of her upcoming movie Bad Newz. Recently, she stunned us with her glittering dresses in the song Tauba Tauba. Yet again, the actress is serving hot fashion with a latest still from the movie. Triptii shared an oomph-oozing picture in a teal blue metallic swimsuit. Her season-appropriate wardrobe pick was meant to hit the fashion charts right. The plunging neckline was single-handedly enough to double up the hotness quo. She looked scintillating in this stunning number that came with cutout details. What really added to her style was the matchy-matchy makeup. She opted for matching eyeshadow to create a monochrome moment and balanced the bright hue with a nude glam. Well, it is about time we take cues from Triptii to style our pool looks.

Also Read: There's No Stopping Triptii Dimri From Shining In This Golden Dress For Tauba Tauba

Triptii Dimri's penchant for acing the trendiest of styles is a given. Whether it's her on-screen fashion game or off-screen style, the actress never fails to impress. Previously, on her Italian getaway, Triptii's hot girl summer style was too good to be missed. She gave tropical island fashion a spin in a black bikini top and beige skirt. Those black shades and cap added an extra element to her vacay OOTD.

Also Read: Triptii Dimri Dished Out The Perfect Nude Glam Makeup With Windswept Wavy Tresses

Trust Triptii Dimri to give you fashion lessons every now and then