Triptii Dimri Dished Out The Perfect Nude Glam Makeup With Windswept Wavy Tresses

Triptii Dimri Sashayed A Golden Glam Girl Avatar For Bad Newz Trailer Launch

Triptii Dimri, who has been in the news since her Animal era, has done it yet again. The actress has dropped beautiful pictures of herself on Instagram that has created quite the buzz on the internet. Ahead of her upcoming movie release Bad Newz, which also stars Vicky Kaushal, the actress shared a carousel post of her pictures in which we see her striking poses while dressed in a shimmery black mini bodycon dress. Along with it, she aced the perfect bronze-toned nude makeup look along with perfect dreamy waves.

Triptii channelled her inner starlet as she sported a shimmer-laden black mini Versace dress with straps and gold accent logos. The criss-cross V-neck dress had a micro length and accentuated her curves. She teamed this with a pair of Louis Vuitton gold logo hoop earrings and a patent leather Versace handbag.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/tripti_dimri

But what stole the limelight was Triptii Dimri's hair and makeup of the day. The actress was seen sporting the most effortlessly styled waves in her streaked hair. As for her makeup picks, she looked enchanting with a wash of brown eyeshadow, lots of mascara for wispy lashes, a bronzed and highlighted complexion and a statement glossy nude-brown lip that added the finishing touch to the look. If that wasn't all, Triptii's black manicure and her body bronzer and highlighter made her literally shine like a star.

Isn't Triptii Dimri a sight to behold with her nude glam luscious lips and salon style waves? She has got the makeup girls taking notes.

