Venice Film Festival 2025: Cate Blanchett Repeats Black Awards Dress, George Clooney Keeps It Classy On The Red Carpet

In the last few decades, film festivals have become more than just a platform for cinema. They have become a place where glamour and artistry meet. The Venice Film Festival is here, months after the Cannes Film Festival.

Now in its 82nd year, the 2025 of the Venice Film Festival is already living up to its reputation. Running from August 27 to September 6, this year's lineup looks promising with Alexander Payne leading the jury alongside actors Fernanda Torres and Zhao Tao.

On the fashion front, the first day of the prestigious movie gala was packed with fashion moments, from chic gowns to tailored suits.

Here's decoding top looks from the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival's opening ceremony

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett knows how to own a red carpet, and this year too she started strong. She wore a sleek black gown by Armani Privé to the premiere of Paolo Sorrentino's La Grazia, which opened the film festival on Wednesday. But what's making headlines is that she wore the same dress to the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The cut of the dress was sharp but minimal, the kind of silhouette that doesn't need tricks to stand out. To add extra shine, she paired it with Louis Vuitton High Jewellery.

Heidi Klum and Leni Klum

Venice is not only for film veterans. Supermodel Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni made an appearance, keeping things stylish but relaxed.

While Heidi leaned towards the classic glam in a peach ensemble, Leni brought a younger vibe in a black corset gown. Their looks together had a nice mother-daughter balance.

George Clooney

George Clooney has been a Venice regular for years, and his arrival this time was as effortless as ever.

George Clooney at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025. #venezia82 pic.twitter.com/Ep4RHh8E2A — vi 🐞 (@itshighart) August 27, 2025

He wore a simple tailored suit, proof that he does not need to reinvent himself. The fit was precise, the fabric crisp. Nothing flashy, just clean menswear done right.

Tilda Swinton

Tilda Swinton, a chameleon in films and style, kept things sharp and graphic.

tilda swinton for the opening ceremony of the 82nd venice film festival, wearing custom chanel pic.twitter.com/3v4bMfFZ6v — 𓃠 (@izzah_vl) August 27, 2025

She chose a black-and-white look that played into her love of clean lines and contrasts. The silhouette was slightly sculptural but not overworked.

Fernanda Torres

As a member of the festival jury, Fernanda Torres is set to be on display all week.

RADIANTE! Fernanda Torres passando pelo tapete vermelho do Festival de Cinema de Veneza. pic.twitter.com/y6N0ZXY01f — Fernanda Torres Fãs (@nandatorresfas) August 27, 2025

For her opening-day appearances, she kept things polished but understated. She chose a beige ensemble that leaned neutral and elegant. The sequins running all over the outfit brought the much-needed bling.

Barbara Palvin

Barbara Palvin opted for a sassy black gown.

Barbara Palvin attends *La Grazia* red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/KRXav7uTm2 — Barbara Palvin TODAY (@BarbellasSource) August 27, 2025

From sheer bodice to sleek straps and thigh-high slit, the gown had it all. Open hair and bold makeup sealed the deal on her look.

Laura Dern

Laura Dern added some variety to the mix. She wore a crisp white shirt paired with a skirt that blended white and blue tones.

The shirt kept things classic, but the skirt gave the look a bit of movement and visual interest.

The Venice Film Festival has just kicked off, let's gear up for more such fashionable moments on the red carpet.