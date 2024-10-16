Valentina Sampaio And Alex Consani Made History As The First Trans Women To Walk For The Victoria's Secret 2024 Fashion Show

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is back with a bang in 2024z The brand is making headlines, and all for the right reasons. Five years after Victoria's Secret cancelled its supermodel-studded fashion show over a string of controversies, the VS “Angels” marked their return to the catwalk last night. It was models Valentina Sampaio and Alex Consani who became the first trans women to walk the runway in the history of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The two models walked the runway along with popular models Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and others. Valentina Sampaio and Alex Consani were dressed in glittering black and blue lingerie-themed ensembles as they walked as Victoria's Secret angels. The two models made positive headlines finally for the brand as the show has long been criticised for not being inclusive enough.

This year, diversity and body positivity was showcased front and centre for the brand as Victoria's Secret models of all shapes, sizes and ethnic walked the ramp. From Indian model Neelam Kaur Gill to BLACKPINK's Lisa from South Korea as a performer to to plus-size 36-year-old model Ashley Graham, the show promised on all counts of inclusivity.

Back in May, Victoria's Secret posted on social media, stating, “We've read the comments and heard you.” Announcing its return, the page said, “The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is BACK and will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love—the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment and more! Stay tuned...it only gets more iconic from here.”

The brand, which previously hired solely slender, waif-thin models, confirmed that the show had been updated “to reflect our values and brand mission of today.” In a Q and A posted on the brand's website, the company assured the event would be “inclusive” and focused on “celebrating and supporting all women.”

The brand faced a lot of controversies in the late 2010s, including growing criticism over its lack of inclusivity for all body types. Making a historic comeback in 2024, the show has created history by diversifying what their models look like on the ramp.

