19 Years Later, Tyra Banks Makes A Runway Comeback In Sparkling Black For Victoria's Secret 2024 Fashion Show

The much-awaited Victoria's Secret 2024 Fashion Show took place in New York City last night. The runway event, which was discontinued in 2019 due to criticism for its lack of diversity, made its comeback this year after a 6 year-long hiatus. While the model lineup for the event included several big names like Bella Hadid, Barbara Palvin and Adriana Lima, fashion enthusiasts were most excited for the return of legendary model-slash-mentor Tyra Banks. The diva, who walked for nine shows for the brand during her tenure, retired from modelling in 2005. Last night, she made her triumphant comeback to the ramp in a black ensemble as she walked down the runway with eyes full of confidence. Tyra walked the show wearing a bustier adorned with crystals and a silver cape with a black lining. She paired her outfit with matching shimmery leggings and high heels. For accessories, she opted for sparkling diamond earrings. Her voluminous, signature curly hair was styled in an afro, framing her face and adding to the overall impact. She accentuated her features with a smokey eye, bold brows and nude lips.

Apart from Tyra Banks, supermodel Gigi Hadid walked the show wearing pink lingerie paired with large matching wings. She accessorised her ensemble with matching high heels and glamorous makeup. Bella Hadid, a veteran of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, made an unexpected runway appearance in a red bralette and matching bottoms, styling her hair loose and shiny while donning oversized red feathers.

Ashley Graham, at 36 years old, made her debut in an all-black outfit featuring a matching robe and a lace bodysuit.

Modelling legend Kate Moss made her Victoria's Secret Show debut alongside her 22-year-old daughter, Lila Moss. The supermodel graced the runway in a see-through black lace slip dress over a black bodysuit with cutouts in the abdomen, complemented by feathery angel wings. Adriana Lima also made her comeback from retirement in a glittery bodysuit, complete with a cutout top and tights adorned with holographic wings.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show featured live performances by an all-female lineup for the first time. The star-studded event was headlined by Cher, Tyla and BLACKPINK's Lisa.

