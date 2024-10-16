Advertisement

Chitrangda Singh Delivers Festive Magic In A Stunning Sequin Saree

Chitrangda Singh looks ready already for chic Diwali parties in a beautiful sequin saree

Read Time: 2 mins
Chitrangda Singh Delivers Festive Magic In A Stunning Sequin <i>Saree</i>
Chitrangda Singh Delivers Festive Magic In A Stunning Sequin Saree

If there's one Indian silhouette that has our hearts is a beautiful saree and festivities seem like the perfect time to ace the allure of the gorgeous six-yard staple. Chitrangda Singh's saree wardrobe is a treasure trove for fashion lovers and her latest look is made to make heads turn at Diwali parties this season. For a magazine shoot with Face magazine, the actress looked like a million bucks in a glitzy saree. Her beautiful sequin saree came with holographic sequins that perfectly matched the festive vibe. She paired the drape with a plunging neckline blouse. Her bold beauty choices were served with a red lip and bronzed glam. Her dramatic nose pin added an extra element to her look. 

For another look, Chitrangda Singh aced ethereal festive charm in a beautiful ivory look. She slipped into a sharara set that seemed to be just the perfect blend of modern and traditional. She opted for a strapless plunging neckline peplum top paired with bell-bottom, flared pants. The outfit came with an intricate, blingy embroidered pattern that simply added a glitzy factor to her style.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Next up, she dished out major festive fashion goals in her beautiful red saree. The timeless allure of red hues always alight with the festivities and the actress made a solid case for the same. The beautiful self shimmery details made it just perfect for a lit Diwali party. With contrasting jewels, Chitrangda's ethnic attire looked perfect.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Chitrangda Singh, Chitrangda Singh Fashion, Chitrangda Singh Saree, Chitrangda Singh Style
