Chitrangda Singh Delivers Festive Magic In A Stunning Sequin <i>Saree</i>

If there's one Indian silhouette that has our hearts is a beautiful saree and festivities seem like the perfect time to ace the allure of the gorgeous six-yard staple. Chitrangda Singh's saree wardrobe is a treasure trove for fashion lovers and her latest look is made to make heads turn at Diwali parties this season. For a magazine shoot with Face magazine, the actress looked like a million bucks in a glitzy saree. Her beautiful sequin saree came with holographic sequins that perfectly matched the festive vibe. She paired the drape with a plunging neckline blouse. Her bold beauty choices were served with a red lip and bronzed glam. Her dramatic nose pin added an extra element to her look.

Also Read: Chitrangda Singh In A Stunning White Bodycon Dress Pulls Off "Vintage Glam" To The Hilt

For another look, Chitrangda Singh aced ethereal festive charm in a beautiful ivory look. She slipped into a sharara set that seemed to be just the perfect blend of modern and traditional. She opted for a strapless plunging neckline peplum top paired with bell-bottom, flared pants. The outfit came with an intricate, blingy embroidered pattern that simply added a glitzy factor to her style.

Next up, she dished out major festive fashion goals in her beautiful red saree. The timeless allure of red hues always alight with the festivities and the actress made a solid case for the same. The beautiful self shimmery details made it just perfect for a lit Diwali party. With contrasting jewels, Chitrangda's ethnic attire looked perfect.

Also Read: Malaika Arora, Chitrangada Singh Make Loungewear Look Chic With Their Colourful Picks