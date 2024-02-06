Usher Is The Latest Hollywood Celebrity To Star In Kim Kardashian's Skims Men's Innerwear Campaign In Time For Valentine's Day 2024

Usher Is The Latest Celebrity To Star In Skims Men's Innerwear Campaign

Men's innerwear is definitely having a moment. The year started off with Jeremy Allen White fronting Calvin Klein adverts in iconic white briefs on a New York roof top. Now it's time for Skims to steal a bit of that spotlight. After all, it is Kim Kardashian's brand. Before Valentine's Day 2024, Skims is launching a new collection of base layers, modelled by none other than Hollywood artist Usher. In the latest photoshoot posted by Skims on Instagram, Usher is seen sporting the Skims Boxer Briefs in a deep shade of midnight blue. Skipping the shirt, he showcased a toned torso and tattoos across his arms. For a bit of bling, Usher wore multiple sparkling chains around his neck and studs in his ears while keeping his hair cleanly cropped.

(Also Read: Kim Kardashian's Skims Introduces Its Very First Men's Line With Neymar Jr. Leading The Model Line-Up)

In another video from the photoshoot, Usher is seen in the boxer briefs, this time in a classic shade of white which matched his dazzling smile. He is also set to launch a bonus track called Naked as part of his album Coming Home as part of the Skims collaboration on the brand website.

Another shot from the series shows more variety from the collection. Usher is seen in a stretch t-shirt and boxer briefs in the shade oxblood, which is a delicious burgundy hue. He holds a peach in his hand; his staple accessory throughout his photoshoot.

If you find it getting hotter where you are, maybe Usher in Skims has something to do with it.

(Also Read: Jeremy Allen White In Calvin Klein's Iconic Briefs Cooks Up A Storm On The Internet)