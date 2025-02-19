Uorfi Javed Looks Like A Regal Bride In A Beautiful Pink Rimple And Harpreet <i>Lehenga</i>

Uorfi Javed is no stranger to fashion experiments.

However, when she decides to stick to the classics, it is always meant to be a head-turner.

Her latest collaboration with designers Rimple and Harpreet was just another fashion instance that left us taking notes. Uorfi was seen "blurring the lines between tradition and contemporary couture" in a breathtaking look by the designer duo.

She looked like a quintessential bride in a beautiful pomegranate pink lehenga that came with the signature detailing pattern. The lehenga was not an ordinary one as it came with motifs inspired by archival brocade fragments and Mughal inlay work. Paired with a crystal-encrusted blouse, the look exuded sheer regalty.

The beautiful embroidered lehenga came with a stunning double dupatta pattern. She used one as a veil and another was draped around her shoulders. Heavy-duty traditional jewels along with sheesh patti perfectly added to her ethereal bridal aesthetic.

