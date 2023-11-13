Akshata Murty Keeps It Traditional For Diwali At 10 Downing Street In A Blue Silk Saree And Gandaberunda Necklace

Akshata Murty's Electric Blue Saree Is The Festive Staple We Need To Own

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty has always made a fashionable impression on the audience. May it be her ethnic looks for the G20 Summit held in New Delhi or international summits, her style and elegance have no bounds. As the couple celebrated Diwali 2023 with their daughters, Akshata made an elegant style statement in an electric blue Mysuru silk saree which she elegantly wore with the look. The saree was flawlessly draped by Akshata as she wore a short-sleeved blouse with it. The plain saree showcased thin gold borders and the blouse featured floral motifs. Akshata accessorised the look with a pair of dangling earrings, gandaberunda necklace, and a stack of bangles. Gandaberunda is a two-headed bird in Hindu mythology and Akshata's necklace showcased such a pattern. She tied her tresses in a neat bun and opted for minimal makeup.

Akshata Murty's wardrobe choices at the G20 Summit held in New Delhi were top-notch. For the millet exhibition at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute the G20 Spouses Programme hosted by the wife of India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Akshata Murty picked a printed lilac midi dress. The chic outfit featured floral prints dramatic puffed sleeves with an A-line silhouette and a flared bottom.

When she met the Prime Minister Of India, Akshata Murty wore a multicoloured flared skirt with a crisp white button-down shirt. The vibrant skirt showcased floral prints in shades of red, green, orange and more as she teamed it with a plain white shirt. Subtle makeup and elegant charm completed Akshata's look.

Akshata Murty proved yet again that her elegant ethnic style is unmatchable.

