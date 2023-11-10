Akshata Murty Is A Picture Of Power And Ethnic Elegance In A Pink Brocade Suit Set

Akshata Murty looks fashion forward for the festivities

Diwali brings people closer together no matter what corner of the world they live in. The same is true for Akshata Murty, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and their Indian guests at 10 Downing Street for the occasion. The UK First Lady, formally a fashion designer, brought her fashion A-game to the festivities in a pink and gold brocade suit from Raw Mango. The brocade suit is when a print-on-print monochrome moment done the right way has the same effect on us as a pantsuit look from this boss lady. The sleek column silhouette minus the dupatta was a fabulous choice that blends traditional designs with contemporary Western fashion sensibilities. For accessories, she paired her outfit with a thick silver cuff bracelet and heels. With minimal makeup topped with a bindi and a simple hairstyle, Akshata Murty's celebration of the triumph of light over darkness was also a super stylish one.

Also Read: UK's First Lady Akshata Murty's G20 Stylebook, Though Modest, Made Bold Statements For Sustainable Desi Fashion

A fashion enthusiast and a woman in power is one dynamic combination - Akshata Murty is all that and more, but we didn't need Diwali to convince us of this fact. Earlier this year, this boss lady arrived in India for the G20 summit and proved with her fashion choices, what a force of fashion she is in truly ethnic or fusion outfits. Upon arrival alone, she was seen in a floral skirt paired with a white shirt which further proves that a white shirt can do no wrong no matter how you style it.

From the time she set foot to the time of her departure from the G20 summit, she was a style inspiration in minimal chic outfits. As for her loyalty to the label, Raw Mango, there was no doubt about it. As she bid farewell, she was seen in a light pink saree with minimal ethnic motifs made on it which was fit for a bold fashion statement in her own humble way.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Raw Mango Co-Ord Set Is Fuss-Free Festive Fashion At Its Best

Akshata Murty stays rooted in her origins but finds the right balance to mix her cultural traditions with contemporary fashion in a way only she can.