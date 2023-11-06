Alia Bhatt's Raw Mango Co-Ord Set Is Fuss-Free Festive Fashion At Its Best

Alia Bhatt's Raw Mango Co-Ord Set Is Fuss-Free Festive FashionAt Its Best

Alia Bhatt is a style icon who fearlessly breaks stereotypes. She not only wows the fashion world with her impeccable outfits but also focuses on the importance of sustainability. Recently, she unveiled another look that's hard to get enough of. The actress sported a delightful pink co-ord set from the clothing brand Raw Mango. Her velvet ensemble comprised a tunic paired with matching pants. The tunic featured minimal gold embellishments, crafting mesmerising tree designs. The round neckline, loose fit and full-sleeve pattern exuded sophistication. Her pants also featured similar embellishments, keeping the ensemble cohesive. Alia opted for minimal accessories and selected a pair of earrings and a ring. With soft pink makeup and hair pulled back, she radiated elegance.

It seems that Alia Bhatt has a soft spot for the luxurious touch of velvet fabric. Just a few days ago, she wore a velvet red kurta set from the shelves of the brand Raji Ramniq. The kurta was adorned with striking patchwork in golden zari. The golden embroidery injected that extra flair. To complement her look, Alia selected a dupatta with delicate zari borders. Alia's straight hair and dewy makeup perfectly rounded off the traditional look.

During the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt served up some saree looks. One standout was when she transformed into a desi Barbie, draping herself in a lovely pink ensemble. Her saree was paired with a daring plunging neckline blouse, featuring an alluring sleeveless design. Dangler earrings completed her accessories. Alia's makeup game was nothing short of inspirational, with soft nude lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, fluttery lashes, and a striking black bindi. Her curly tresses tied the whole look together and made her a true saree sensation.

Alia Bhatt's ethnic wardrobe is a dream for many desi fashionistas.