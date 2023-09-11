Kobita Jugnauth To Akshata Murty, A Round-Up Of What The First Ladies Wore At G20

Fashion moments by dignatories wives at the G20 Summit

In New Delhi, this past weekend saw a full schedule jam-packed with G20 events held from September 8 to 10, 2023. While politics took centre stage, fashion had more than a few noteworthy moments with so many dignitaries and their wives attending the summit from all over the world. Here are a few of the looks from their style books that caught our attention. Let's start with the ethnic looks that looked absolutely elegant and graceful. From British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty to Japanese PM Fumio Kishida's wife Yuko Kishida, many first ladies dared to go ethnic at the event.

For the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at the Bharat Mandapam, Akshata picked a multi-coloured floral gown. It featured full sleeves, and a vibrant colour palette in shades of coral pink, sky blue and mint green with delicate floral print.

For the millet exhibition at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute the G20 Spouses Programme hosted by Kyoko, the wife of India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Akshata picked a lilac midi dress. The chic outfit featured soft prints with puff sleeves and a layered hemline.

Yuko Kishida, the wife of Japanese PM Fumio Kishida wore a traditional Kanjeevaram saree in a deep green hue with gold and pink patti borders with zari work to add contrast to her look. She also wore a contrasting pink blouse.

Kobita Jugnauth, the wife of the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar picked a white saree with intricate threadwork and a soft gold border. Her black long-sleeved blouse featuring gold embroidery at the sleeves added a great contrast to her look. Her choice for the millet exhibition was a pastel green saree with fine embroidery and threadwork.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo attended the dinner with his wife Iriana Joko Widodo who wore a traditional ivory kurta set with printed bottoms.

#WATCH | G-20 in India | Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife Iriana Joko Widodo arrive at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi for the G-20 Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu #G20India2023pic.twitter.com/CdrWrYD5L9 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

Apart from these ethnic looks, the following fashion looks are also worth mentioning.

President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee arrived for the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. Kim wore a formal black midi dress with a white structured pattern at the shoulder line.

#WATCH | G 20 in India | President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee arrive at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, for G 20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu pic.twitter.com/1nPtXQL31z — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon attended the dinner together. Jodie wore a full-sleeved midi dress in cobalt blue.

Jodie Haydon is Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww! She now knows, why her husband referred PM Modi as 'the boss' at Sydney's Qudos Arena during the community event during PM Modi's Australia visit. #G20#India#Australia#AnthonyAlbanese#Partners#G20Dinnerpic.twitter.com/8oHXSDBnEr — Vinit Tulsyan (@vinittulsyan) September 10, 2023

G20 showed us some applaud-worthy fashion moments, no doubt.

