G20 Summit: Candid Pic Of Akshata Murty Fixing Husband Rishi Sunak's Tie Goes Viral

The couple is staying at the five-star Shangri-La Hotel

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in India on Friday afternoon to attend the mega G20 Summit which began today. The UK PM, who was accompanied by his wife and businesswoman Akshata Murthy, was welcomed by Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey at the Palam airport in New Delhi.

Mr Sunak posted several photos on Instagram shortly after their arrival in Delhi. However, one picture capturing a candid moment between him and his wife is going viral on social media. In the picture, the First Lady of the United Kingdom is seen fixing her husband's tie before deboarding the plane.

"We've landed in Delhi ahead of the G20. We're here to deliver for the British people,'' the caption of the pictures read. While Mr. Sunak paired a black suit with an orange tie, Akshata Murty wore a plain white shirt along with a colourful, floral skirt.

The sweet moment between the couple has gone viral, and many on the internet called it an ''absolutely beautiful picture.'' Some said that the picture gives a glimpse of their personal life and showcases their bonding. The couple is currently staying in Delhi's Shangri-La hotel.

Notably, Akshata Murty is the daughter of billionaire Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his philanthropist wife, Sudha Murty. Mr Sunak and Mrs Murty got married in August 2009 and the couple has two daughters together.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters on his flight to New Delhi, the 43-year-old British leader said he was excited to be back in India, "a country that is very near and dear to me". He called the visit "obviously special" as he joked about being referred to as the "son-in-law of India"

''I saw somewhere that I was referred to as India's son-in-law, which I hope was meant affectionately. I'm excited to be back. It is nice to have Akshata with me as well,'' he said.

This is Mr Sunak's first visit to India after he assumed charge as the Prime Minister. During his three-he will also have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 18th G20 Summit is being held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. The first day of the summit began with a session on this year's theme "One Earth, One Family, One Future." The list of other world leaders attending the G20 summit includes US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and others.