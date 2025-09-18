Uber Kicks Off Wildlife Safari Rides In Kenya For Rs 17,000 A Day

Travel enthusiasts and adventure lovers, the savannah is now just a tap away.

Imagine stepping into Africa's jungles where you can easily explore the untamed beauty of the landscape, the roar of lions, the gentle gaze of giraffes and many other wonders. And all this is just at your fingertips.

Uber, the app-based transportation platform, has come up with Uber Safari, a specialised experience in Nairobi, Kenya.

With Uber Safari, you can embark on a safari adventure that offers a thrilling way to explore the majestic beauty of the savannah. You can now spot lions, rhinos, buffaloes, leopards and other wild animals in their natural habitat while sitting in an Uber.

The innovative service allows local and foreign tourists to book game drives to the Nairobi National Park right from their mobile apps - just as we do to book our cabs.

"This is not just another Uber ride. Nairobi is one of the only cities in the world that has a fully-fledged national park within the city limits. That is what makes it unique, and we saw an opportunity to tap into that," said Imran Manji, Uber's Head of East Africa, reported The Nairobi Law Monthly.

You can now enjoy a seamless pick-up and drop-off service from your preferred location with Uber Safari and also explore the park's diverse wildlife with expert guides.

The ride-hailing giant has collaborated with licensed tour operators to offer tailored safari experiences. These are available at KSh 25,000 (approximately Rs 17,043) for a daytime journey and KSh 40,000 (approximately Rs 27,177) for a nighttime tour.

The daytime package can accommodate up to seven passengers, while the night safari is limited to five. Bookings for the safari rides should be made in advance, two days for daytime tours and five days in case of nighttime experiences. Wildlife enthusiasts can also plan their trips three months in advance.

"What we have done is take the accessibility and simplicity that people associate with Uber and bring it into this safari space. The Nairobi National Park, combined with our technology, is what inspired this product," Manji added.

Payments should be made through the app, while visitors must procure their entry tickets directly from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

According to the Tourism Research Institute, this initiative has already seen a surge in the number of visitors as compared to last year. It showed a 24% rise in the first half of 2025, with Nairobi National Park ranking among the top destinations.

The service is in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Kenya Wildlife Services, Tourism Regulatory Authority and trusted local fleet partners, as per CIO Africa.

The Uber Safari programme has been significant in complementing Kenya's existing tourism ecosystem.