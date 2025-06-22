Why July-August Is The Best Time To Travel To Kenya

If you're planning a trip that lets you truly indulge in wildlife, stunning landscapes, and rich cultural heritage, Kenya is a destination you should seriously consider. With its blend of adventure, relaxation, and warmth, it's no surprise that tourism here is on the rise - especially among Indian travellers.

But what makes July and August so special compared to the rest of the year? And why are more Indians than ever choosing Kenya as their dream holiday? We spoke to travel experts to find the answers.

Why July-August Is Considered The Best Time To Visit Kenya

July and August in Kenya isn't just any other time of the year - it's the start of the Great Migration, a wildlife spectacle that's often called one of the most dramatic natural events on Earth.

The Great Migration

Irshad Dadan, Director of One Above Kenya, a tour operator from Kenya, explains that July and August (late July and early August) mark the beginning of the world-famous Great Migration in Kenya, when over 1.5 million wildebeest, along with zebras and gazelles, migrate from the Serengeti in Tanzania to the Maasai Mara in search of greener pastures.

"This is the best time to witness thrilling river crossings, predator-prey interactions and an explosion of wildlife across the plains," he says.

As the migration begins, massive herds of animals enter the Maasai Mara. Photo: Unsplash

As the migration begins, massive herds of animals enter the Maasai Mara, making it easier to spot animals in large numbers.

"Wildlife is highly active and constantly on the move - perfect for safari-goers and photographers," he adds.

Another most iconic event of the migration is the crossing of the Mara River. These crossings, filled with tension and high drama, typically start in July. You might witness animals diving into crocodile-infested waters, or predators like lions and leopards on the hunt near the banks.

The Perfect Weather

Kenya enters its dry season in July. So during July and August, days are sunny and cool, making it ideal for outdoor adventures like game drives and bush walks. No heavy rains, no intense heat - just crisp skies and golden savannahs.

Louis D'Souza, Managing Partner, Tamarind Global, a travel agency from Gurugram, shares that the weather is ideal - dry, cool, and sunny - making it perfect for game drives and outdoor activities. He also says that the time is great for family travel as it is the time when school holidays are in full swing.

Less Crowded Beaches

Kenya's Indian Ocean coastline enjoys warm water year-round, but these two months dry and slightly cooler weather make the beaches less crowded while still offering pleasant conditions for swimming, snorkeling, and diving.

The Rise In Travel To Kenya

Experts suggest that the spike in Indian travellers to Kenya is not just about the migration or the weather - it's also about the kind of experience Kenya now offers. From luxury lodges to pristine beaches, there's something for every kind of traveller.

According to Dadan, Indian travellers today are looking for nature-based, wildlife-centric and beach holidays.

"Kenya offers all three in one destination - safaris in the Maasai Mara, beaches in Mombasa and Diani, and beautiful landscapes all around. Add to that the ease of getting an e-visa, and it becomes very accessible."

In 2024, Kenya welcomed 1,06,863 visitors from India - a 12.4% increase from 95,038 in 2023 - making India the fifth-largest source of inbound tourists to the country.

Dadan also points out a comfort factor that many overlook. "In addition, the cultural warmth and familiarity - thanks to a large Indian diaspora in Kenya - add to the comfort level for Indian travellers. Indian food is also easy to find there," he says.

Jay Bajaj, Head, International MICE and Events, SKIL, a travel management company, notes that corporate tourism is also booming, "Indian overseas travel to Kenya has surged, especially in the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) market."

Kenya combines luxury with adventure and he also emphasises the diversity of activities available. "There's so much on offer - from romantic honeymoons to photography expeditions. It's not just a safari destination anymore," Bajaj says.

If you decide to go, here's where you can stay.

Where To Stay In Kenya

For Safari Lovers

Mahali Mzuri

Mahali Mzuri, a luxury tented camp, located right in the path of the Great Migration in the private Olare Motorogi Conservancy. Prices start from Rs 4,18,610 per night.

Angama Mara

Swahili for 'suspended mid-air', Angama offers high-touch safari experiences in one-of-a-kind locations across East Africa. Angama Mara is perched on the edge of the Great Rift Valley with sweeping views of the Mara - perfect for couples and photography enthusiasts. Prices start at Rs 2,29,118 per night for peak season.

Mara Plains Camp

Mara Plains Camp is a unique luxury safari camp located in the private 13,300-hectare Olare Motorogi Conservancy, situated just on the northern boundary of the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya. The camp offers an immersive wildlife experience in one of the most iconic safari destinations on the planet. Prices start for Rs 52,055 per night/per person.

For beach holidays

If you want a property that is situated right beside the Daini beach, and want to spend your days in leisure in Kenya, after the thrilling safaris, here are some options:

Diani Reef Beach Resort & Spa

Nestled in the pristine, white sands of the South Kenyan coastline, Diani Reef Beach Resort & Spa is the preferred getaway for luxury travellers looking to explore the uniquely enchanting experience of the serene beaches and Swahili culture that Kenya has to offer. With prices starting at just Rs 14,000-15,000 per night, the property is the perfect tranquil escape.

Hemingways Watamu

Hemingways Watamu is an 'Indian Ocean luxury beach hotel' in Kenya sitting right in the middle of the pristine Watamu Marine National Park with its idyllic white sand beach and turquoise waters. Prices start from Rs 29,874 per night.

So, if you've been dreaming of the wild savannah, thundering hooves, fiery sunsets, and Maasai warriors, Kenya might be the place for it, but don't forget to pack mosquito repellent cream with you.