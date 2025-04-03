Visiting The Netherlands In Tulip Season? 10 Best Hotels In Amsterdam And Around To Stay At

Amsterdam's tulip season, from mid-March to mid-May, is the most stunning time of the year in The Netherlands. Spring is the season when one can see the best and the brightest of the tulips.

The Keukenhof Gardens is one of the top sites to see the gorgeous tulips, with around 7 million blooms in spring.

If you're planning a trip to The Netherlands to see its world-famous tulips in spring, take a look at the top 10 luxurious resorts in and around Amsterdam where you can stay at.

1. InterContinental Amstel Amsterdam

InterContinental Amstel Amsterdam. Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Amstel River, Amsterdam

The InterContinental Amstel Amsterdam is a stunning hotel in Amsterdam that provides luxurious accommodation for enjoying the tulip season in The Netherlands. The hotel features a lavish spa, Michelin-star dining, and unbeatable views of the gorgeous Amstel River.

2. Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam

Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam. Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Herengracht Canal, Amsterdam

Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam is the perfect blend of elegance and sophistication, with its fine dining, stunning canal-facing luxurious suites, and a relaxing spa that offers some of the most soothing therapies. The place is also near some gardens that abound in tulips in spring.

3. Hotel Pulitzer

Hotel Pulitzer. Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Canal Belt, Amsterdam

Hotel Pulitzer is known for its architectural significance, where every room reflects a part of Amsterdam's Golden Age. Guests can enjoy visits to the stunning private tulip gardens along with a comforting boat ride through the canal.

4. Hotel De L'Europe

Hotel De L'Europe. Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Amstel River, Amsterdam

This hotel in Amsterdam is another stunning spot that features premium dining, elegant rooms, and personalised tulip-themed packages. Guests have the option to enjoy a private car or boat ride, soaking in the views of the stunning tulip season in Amsterdam.

5. Hotel TwentySeven

Hotel TwentySeven. Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Dam Square, Amsterdam

Hotel TwentySeven is a boutique resort that offers 16 premium suites that define sophistication and style. The place is known for its private services that cater to guests' needs and choices, such as personalised tulip season tours.

6. Conservatorium Hotel

Conservatorium Hotel. Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Museumplein, Amsterdam

A mix of modern art and Dutch history, Conservatorium Hotel in Amsterdam is a sign of complete contemporary luxury. The resort features lavish rooms, a comforting spa, and is near the famous Van Gogh Museum, making it the perfect spot to explore some of the stunning sites in the city.

7. Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam

Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam. Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Near Dam Square, Amsterdam

Another display of a blend of Dutch style and French history, Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam offers fine dining and spacious rooms that provide stunning canal views, and is also known for hosting some important royal events. This resort is also located near famous spots where one can enjoy tulip views in spring.

8. Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht

Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht. Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Prinsengracht, Amsterdam

The Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht has a stunning art collection that blends with Dutch culture. The resort is also near some of the beautiful tulip parks, which provide guests the opportunity to experience the tulip season along with fine dining, premium rooms, and warm hospitality.

9. W Amsterdam

W Amsterdam. Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Dam Square, Amsterdam

This stunning resort in Amsterdam features rooftop bars, elegant rooms, and the perfect setting to enjoy the vibrant nightlife. With its premium dining and fun experiences, the hotel also offers personalised tours to tulip gardens.

10. Hotel Okura Amsterdam

Hotel Okura. Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Amstel Canal, Amsterdam

The last hotel - but not the least - is Hotel Okura Amsterdam, which offers guests the opportunity to experience top-notch luxury with their premium wines, spacious rooms, and Michelin-star dining options. The resort also features personalised boat rides that take you through tulip fields, providing gorgeous views of the season.

(Written by Shree Dawar)

