Sydney Sweeney Took Her Striking Black Balmain Pantsuit To The TIFF 2024 Red Carpet Rather Than The Boardroom

Sydney Sweeney Took This Pantsuit From The Boardroom To The Red Carpet

Thus far, the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 has brought a handful of fabulous fashion moments out of global stars. We thought we'd seen the best of them already but then Sydney Sweeney made her mark at the event. Always one to up the striking style when she enters a room, the young actress did that once more on her arrival at the event. Sydney's latest sartorial turn at TIFF 2024 took a business formal look and turned it on its head to give it a risque take that was more fitting for the red carpet.

In a photoshoot from the event, Sydney was snapped in a black pantsuit designed by Balmain. It featured structured shoulders and a sculpted neckline that led to a deep diamond-shaped plunge down her chest followed by a bodycon fit. Waist down, her silhouette was more conservative as she teamed it with oversized black trousers and black platform pumps. Skipping accessories, the actress allowed the structure and fit of the look to shine fully without any distraction.

Sydney's blonde locks were parted slightly down the side and worn in large waves, which ran through her ombre honey-toned hair. Her makeup was an elevated take on the neutral colour palette and included brown smoked-out eyes, brushed-back brows, radiant skin with a pinch of peach on the cheeks and brown toned matte lips.

Not everyone could go ahead and take a formal look and make it red carpet ready but we're not surprised in the least that Sydney Sweeney made it possible.

