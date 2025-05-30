Sydney Sweeney Is Selling Her Used Bathwater As A Bar Of Soap For $8

We all know Sydney Sweeney as a talented actress, a style diva and the founder of the production company Fifty-Fifty Films. Along with all these glorious titles, Sydney has now stepped into the beauty sector by launching limited-edition soaps in collaboration with men's grooming brand Dr. Squatch. The real highlight of the product? It is made from Sweeney's used bathwater.

The Euphoria actress announced the news in an Instagram post on Thursday. She wrote, "You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad… so we kept it. Introducing Sydney's Bathwater Bliss! A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater."

Sweeney's fans had mixed reactions to the new launch. While some called it the "best marketing gimmick" they had ever seen, others commented, "Sydney, honey, I love you, but I don't know about this."

What Is It

Sidney's Bathwater Bliss is a medium-grit exfoliating soap made with pine bark extract, sand and a touch of the actress's bathwater. In terms of scent, the soap bar transports consumers to the forest with scents of pine, Douglas fir and earthy moss, as well as Sidney's actual bathtub.

As per a report by People, Sydney Sweeney said, “It's weird in the best way, and I love that we created something that's not just unforgettable, it actually smells incredible and delivers like every other Dr. Squatch product I love. Hopefully, this helps guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products and pushes them towards natural.”

How Much Will It Cost

The limited edition soap will be launched on June 6 and costs $8 a bar.

Before the soap's official release, 100 customers will have the opportunity to enter a competition to win a bar of Sydney's Bathwater Bliss. To win, they will have to follow Dr Squatch Instagram page, like the post and leave a comment. Or, one can enter via the online form by June 4. The form is available in their official page.

After going on sale, a total of 5,000 bars of the soap will be available to buy on the Dr. Squatch website.