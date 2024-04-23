Sydney Sweeney In A Black Swim Top, Denim Shorts And A Miu Miu Handbag Make For The Chicest Hawaiian Summer

Sydney Sweeney makes the most of her Hawaiian summer "hanging" and looking holiday chic

After two big releases, Immaculate and Anyone But You, it is normal for Sydney Sweeney to enjoy a long overdue break. And Hawaii would look like a fine idea to anyone. Keeping in with the beach day vibes of her holiday, there's the obvious black string bikini. "One sec hanging in Hawaii," but it isn't just her string bikini set giving her company. Denim-on-denim goes a long way and for Sydney Sweeney's short denim co-ord set, Hawaii was the final destination. Rather casual just suspended from one side of a car but that's just how Sydney likes to keep it as far as her chiselled figure and bright orange Miu Miu handbag are concerned. To keep the tropical element alive in this beach meets city girl chic aesthetic, Sydney Sweeney added not one but two shell anklets. With the sun in her face and wind in her short blonde hair, it's summer without an end for the star.

"Good times and tan lines" should be everyone's beach holiday motto going forward. Having a chic bikini top and an adorable floof like Sydney Sweeney at sea is a bonus.

Pirates Of The Caribbean had an immense influence on many whether it was for Johnny Depp's quick wit or the action-packed adventures. But seeing Sydney Sweeney on a yacht ahoy in what seems like the chicest cosplay party dressed as a pirate herself, we see pirates in a very fashionable light now.

Sydney Sweeney's summer looks like an adventurous one but it couldn't be one without her quintessentially stylish offerings.

