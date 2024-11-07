Today's Festive Splendour Is Brought To You By Sonakshi Sinha In A Printed <i>Lehenga</i> With A Shrug

Sonakshi Sinha and her fashion choices are never off the track. So when in Rajasthan, the actress made sure to bring out her “Rajasthani Rajkumari” vibe through her on-point ethnic game. In a carousel of pictures posted on Instagram, Sonakshi left us swooning in not one, but two stunning ensembles. The first one was a lehenga set paired with a kaftan shrug from the house of Rimple & Harpreet. The sweetheart neckline blouse offered a multi-coloured twist with its green, orange, red and blue shades. Intricate golden embroidery elevated the regal allure. Sonakshi slipped into a voluminous skirt featuring contemporary zigzag crepe prints. Doused in multiple hues, the floor-grazing number was indeed one-of-a-kind. A matching kaftan jacket adorned with golden borders and a scalloped hem completed Sonakshi's OOTD. The actress resorted to a stylish choker, jhumkas and statement rings to complement her avatar. Intense eyes and a curly open hairdo sealed her beauty deal.
For her second look, Sonakshi Sinha played muse to designer Anita Dongre. Even with the winter season kicking in, she made us nostalgic for the summer in a mellow yellow sharara set. The not-so-fitted kurta came with billowy sleeves and exquisite embroidery on the front. Pleats ran down the length while ruffles below created a wonderful fusion. Adhering to the monochrome colour palette, Sonakshi wore yellow, loose-fitted pants. She chose to keep her look simple, opting for only a pair of big earrings. Bronzed beauty strokes, nude lips and minimal eye makeup framed her face beautifully. That micro-bindi was simply a bonus move.
Sonakshi Sinha looks like a dream in ethnic fits. For her first Karwa Chauth, she leaned onto a crimson Anarkali and jacket priced Rs 1.35 lakh. Plucked from the shelves of designer label Punit Balana, the flowy silk kurta was presented with heavy embroidery. The U-neckline fabric plunged below into a floor-sweeping train. Deft mirrorwork piping was to marvel at. The front-open cape jacket, comprising gold threadwork and salma-sitara patterns added an extra layer of oomph. In the all-red attire, Sonakshi indeed looked festive-ready.
We are definitely bookmarking Sonakshi Sinha's desi avatars for the wedding season ahead.
