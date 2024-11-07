Today's Festive Splendour Is Brought To You By Sonakshi Sinha In A Printed <i>Lehenga</i> With A Shrug

Sonakshi Sinha and her fashion choices are never off the track. So when in Rajasthan, the actress made sure to bring out her “Rajasthani Rajkumari” vibe through her on-point ethnic game. In a carousel of pictures posted on Instagram, Sonakshi left us swooning in not one, but two stunning ensembles. The first one was a lehenga set paired with a kaftan shrug from the house of Rimple & Harpreet. The sweetheart neckline blouse offered a multi-coloured twist with its green, orange, red and blue shades. Intricate golden embroidery elevated the regal allure. Sonakshi slipped into a voluminous skirt featuring contemporary zigzag crepe prints. Doused in multiple hues, the floor-grazing number was indeed one-of-a-kind. A matching kaftan jacket adorned with golden borders and a scalloped hem completed Sonakshi's OOTD. The actress resorted to a stylish choker, jhumkas and statement rings to complement her avatar. Intense eyes and a curly open hairdo sealed her beauty deal.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@aslisona

For her second look, Sonakshi Sinha played muse to designer Anita Dongre. Even with the winter season kicking in, she made us nostalgic for the summer in a mellow yellow sharara set. The not-so-fitted kurta came with billowy sleeves and exquisite embroidery on the front. Pleats ran down the length while ruffles below created a wonderful fusion. Adhering to the monochrome colour palette, Sonakshi wore yellow, loose-fitted pants. She chose to keep her look simple, opting for only a pair of big earrings. Bronzed beauty strokes, nude lips and minimal eye makeup framed her face beautifully. That micro-bindi was simply a bonus move.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@aslisona

Sonakshi Sinha looks like a dream in ethnic fits. For her first Karwa Chauth, she leaned onto a crimson Anarkali and jacket priced Rs 1.35 lakh. Plucked from the shelves of designer label Punit Balana, the flowy silk kurta was presented with heavy embroidery. The U-neckline fabric plunged below into a floor-sweeping train. Deft mirrorwork piping was to marvel at. The front-open cape jacket, comprising gold threadwork and salma-sitara patterns added an extra layer of oomph. In the all-red attire, Sonakshi indeed looked festive-ready.

We are definitely bookmarking Sonakshi Sinha's desi avatars for the wedding season ahead.

