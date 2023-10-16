Kriti Sanon's Onscreen Nunchucks Routine Is A Perfect Offscreen Workout For Sharpening Reflexes

In Ganapath, Kriti Sanon's fitness routine includes a new form of workout with nunchucks

Kriti Sanon's dedication to her fitness routine and rounds of workouts is unmatchable. Over the years, she has been prompt in letting her fans know about her fitness journey through various posts, videos, and reels on the social media handle. The actress indulges in many types of fitness activities from yoga, martial arts, and gym workouts to running, weight-lifting, and kickboxing; thus giving inspiration to her millions of followers and fans. Recently, the diva has been busy shooting for her upcoming movie Ganapath for her role as Jassi in the movie. As Jassi, Kriti will be seen as a strong character and nunchucks would be her weapon. The movie will also star Tiger Shroff. To train for her role, she exercised in a new form of physical fitness using nunchucks. Nunchucks are associated with martial arts and have a long history in India. Their potential benefits extend beyond self-defense. .

Here are some of the benefits of using nunchucks in a workout like Kriti Sanon.

Physical Fitness

Nunchucks training is a full-body workout that demands agility, balance, and coordination. Practicing with nunchucks engages major muscle groups, particularly the arms, shoulders, core, and legs. Thus the entire body gets a workout when nunchucks are practised with.

Mental Discipline

Nunchucks are more than just a martial arts tool; they are a form of meditation in motion. The focus required to manipulate these weapons effectively can sharpen the mind and foster mental discipline while maintaining self-control.

Self-Defense And Empowerment

Empowerment and self-defence is a central theme of nunchucks. Just like martial arts, nunchucks provide a means for individuals, particularly women, to enhance their self-defense skills and build confidence.

Stress Relief

The rhythmic motion of the nunchuck practice can be an effective stress relief technique. Nunchucks can serve as a constructive outlet for pent-up energy and tension. In today's stressful environment, nunchucks can be therapeutic and a good activity to release stress.

Kriti Sanon's fitness routine always has led to a new form of exercises and workouts; this time with nunchucks.

