Miley Cyrus In A Black Pantsuit Minus Hannah Montana's Blonde Wig Gave Us TheBest Of Both Worlds

Miley Cyrus' name was on everyone's lips present at the recently held Disney Legends award. The 31-year-old singer, songwriter and Disney's Hannah Montana became the youngest Disney Legend owing to her role of her popular character in the TV show. To receive the honour, she ditched the blonde wig and the glitter clothes for a sharp black pantsuit. Perhaps in the midst of it all, we all grew up and clearly with very refined fashion tastes.

Miley Cyrus shook hands with Mickey Mouse donning a formal black pantsuit set. The blazer had standing collars that added a structure to her look, a fitted waist that complemented her slender figure, and a slight peplum flow down the waistline. The single-breasted blazer that featured a plunging V-neckline was teamed with a matching pair of wide leg trousers.

On the accessories front, Miley carried off a pair of black pointed court heels, a couple of rings in her fingers, silver hoops and cuffs on her ears, and a silver metal-toned cast worn on her right arm.

As for her hair and makeup of the day, Miley dressed her dark blonde tresses in an open layered look. She went for a less-is-more makeup look with a fresh face, full brows, a chiselled jawline and cheeks, lots of mascara on her lashes, and a luscious milky-nude lip gloss to tie the look together.

All it took Miley Cyrus to be the chicest Disney Legend was to simply suit up in black.

