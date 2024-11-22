To "Live The Life You Want To Live" Mom-To-Be Gisele Bundchen's Positive Wellness Lesson May Come In Handy

Mom-to-be Gisele Bündchen appears to have embraced the fact that life does not come with a set of pre-determined directions. Putting her thoughts on Instagram through her caption, the Brazilian supermodel wrote, “There's no guide to life, no perfect roadmap to follow. But remember everything you are, is a choice! To feel good, to be healthy, and to cultivate a positive mindset are daily choices that only you can commit to. Each day presents the opportunity to choose habits that nourish your body, uplift your spirit, and guide you toward the life you truly want to live.” A positive outlook on life is said to change your quality of life as well. Life is not always easy but looking at life differently makes a huge difference according to the ace supermodel and hopefully inspires you to change your outlook too.

A major part of following a wellness routine is maintaining a proper diet. Ask Gisele Bündchen and we bet she will agree. In one of her Instagram entries, the 44-year-old urged everyone to treat food as medicine. She was also generous enough to share a few benefits of consuming some of her “favourite herbs.” Gisele wrote, “Food is one of the most powerful tools we have to help boost our immune system. I truly believe in the ancient saying, ‘Let food be thy medicine,' as I felt a big difference in my life when I started making better food choices. When we eat foods that are alive (and not processed), their nutrients and vitamins nourish our bodies helping us to stay healthy and feel good.”

On another page of her wellness diaries, Gisele Bündchen was seen meditating at a tranquil beachside. Quoting the words of Bruce Lee she said, “Don't speak negatively about yourself, even as a joke. Your body doesn't know the difference. Words are energy and they cast spells, that's why it's called spelling. Change the way you speak about yourself, and you can change your life.”

Gisele Bündchen is expecting her third baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente. She shares two kids — Vivian Lake and Benjamin Rein with ex-husband Tom Brady.

