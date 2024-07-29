Gisele Bundchen's Trip To Brazil's Lencois Maranhenses National Park Was As Spectacular As You Can Imagine

Gisele Bundchen Visits Brazil's Unique Lencois Maranhenses National Park

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen has left fans in awe with her recent trip to Brazil's stunning Lençóis Maranhenses National Park. The 44-year-old model shared a carousel of images from her trip on Instagram, stating that she had a long-held desire to visit the park, which is known for its dramatic sand dunes and freshwater lagoons, spanning nearly 600 square miles. “I've always dreamed of visiting the Sheets,” she wrote as the caption. “How beautiful our Brazil is! I've always dreamed of visiting Lençóis Maranhenses.” Gisele's post offers a behind-the-scenes look at her adventure, showing a range of exciting experiences.

In a slide, the former Victoria's Secret supermodel was seen soaking up the sun in a sleek black swimsuit atop a sand dune. In another slide, we see breathtaking aerial views from a helicopter. Her post also features action-packed moments, including ATV rides and horseback riding, as well as beautiful moments splashing in the water. Gisele's enthusiasm for Brazil's natural beauty shone through her caption, “Brazil is so beautiful!”

Located in the northeastern state of Maranhao, Brazil, Lençóis Maranhenses National Park is a breathtaking destination unlike anywhere else on Earth. This stunning park's 80 km coastline is characterised by beaches, plains, and dunes shaped by prevailing winds into long chains of barchans. During the rainy season, these dunes fill with water, creating lagoons of varying colours, shapes and sizes. This unique ecosystem supports a diverse range of flora and fauna.

The park's name, which translates to "bedsheets" in Portuguese, refers to the undulating sand dunes that resemble a series of white sheets stretching across the landscape.

Lençóis Maranhenses National Park has been recognised for its natural beauty and unique geological features and was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2019.